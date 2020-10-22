CLAY COUNTY — Republican Will Akin and Democrat Wick Pickard, both with years of law enforcement experience, face off on the Nov. 3 ballot for election as the next Clay County sheriff.
Ahead of the election to the four-year term, both spoke with the Courier-Tribune about where they stand on issues such as the sheriff’s office budget, racial and gender equality, use of force and communication with the public.
Issues & budget
Akin, a captain with the sheriff’s office who also serves as the county’s emergency management director, said hiring is the No. 1 issue impacting the sheriff’s office.
To resolve the issue, he said more competitive pay is needed.
“Recently, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office increased their starting salary to $45,000 a year, whereas we are still paying our starting salary for deputies at $35,400, roughly. So, in order to alleviate the issues we have with hiring, we need to increase their salaries and make it adjustable throughout all the ranks,” he said. “… How I will approach that is working with the Clay County Commission and providing a salary pay plan for them and having a four-year plan to reach the rest of our goals.”
For Pickard, maintaining staff and the budget is the biggest issue facing the sheriff’s office.
“As the budget shrinks, myself and my staff will work diligently to find and remove waste and unnecessary costs and positions, if necessary. All employees will be tasked to perform their duties in the most efficient and saving manner,” he said.
When asked if the office has adequate funding and resources for deputy and public safety, Pickard said a majority of funding in the sheriff’s budget is consumed by the county jail.
“The biggest thing that has faced them all along is not having the staffing positions,” he said. “That would be a saving cost if they put the amount of staff in there that they need so there wouldn’t be a big overtime cost. That would help the budget in Clay County tremendously.”
Akin said current funding for the sheriff’s office, which is allotted by the county commission, is adequate, but needs improvement because the sheriff’s office is at “critical levels of staffing and equipment.”
His four-year plan, Akin said, would not only work with the commission to address deputy pay, but equipment needs as well.
“But not just more of what we have now, it’s evaluating new equipment and new technologies to better make the sheriff’s office more efficient,” he said.
Diversity & equality
In terms of racial and gender diversity among deputy ranks, Akin said the sheriff’s office does “a good job.”
“One of the things that I look forward to is meeting with all the employees and getting an assessment of how we are preparing our employees for career advancement,” he said. “There are a lot of challenges because we are still a smaller agency, but even with 220 employees, there is opportunity for growth.”
Akin said he wants to create a training plan to inspire and motivate employees to reach their full potential.
When involved with the sheriff’s office as a lieutenant in the early to late 2000s, Pickard said if the office “ever had a problem, it was addressed and handled by the people at that time.”
“I really can’t answer what is going on in that department right now,” he added about possible concerns related to racial and gender diversity and equality.
Training, use of force & communication
When it comes to training and policies regarding use of force, alternatives to lethal force, community policing techniques and crisis intervention strategies, Akin said the key word is “adequate” regarding current sheriff’s office policies.
“I say that because it’s just a minimum,” he said.
Akin would improve training by incorporating more video on-demand in training scenarios as well as new technology, new training standards and different types of training, he said.
“We have tools on our belt, but what do we have for tools on ourself? (It’s) incorporating deescalation techniques and using those (crisis intervention training) skills that most deputies have already to enforce the deescalation,” he said, adding community policing techniques, where law enforcement builds strong relationships within the community and works with community members, is important.
“Law enforcement is not the sole solution, it’s the community that’s the sole solution. So, when all of us work together, we have a better product,” Akin said.
Pickard, with more than four decades of law enforcement experience, said when he was associated with the sheriff’s office in 2009, policies addressed use of force and times when the varying types of force were warranted.
“I would like to review all of those policies and see if everything is going well with them and how they would handle those,” he said. “That would be my biggest thing, is to handle that.”
The communications between the sheriff’s office and community about matters of public safety, Akin said, are done effectively.
“I created the Facebook page and the Twitter page for the sheriff’s office back in 2013 and became the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office in 2014 and built numerous relationships with our media partners in the KC metro area,” he said. “That is something that I will continue to do as sheriff.”
In the past, Pickard said his opponent’s attempts to communicate with the public about investigations, policing strategies and other matters of public safety have shown a “significant lack of experience and understanding.”
“This is most likely a result of his limited experience in law enforcement. ... I’ve got 40-some odd years of law enforcement (experience), dealing with the public both and the upper echelon. As a sheriff, I will have trained, experienced and capable personnel, communicating with the public,” he said.
