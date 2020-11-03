In the Missouri House District 16 representative race, Republican Chris Brown defeated Democrat James Shackelford with nearly 57% of the votes tallied. The unofficial count based on results from the Secretary of State's office and Clay County Election Board had him ahead by more than 4,000 votes with a total of 15,650 votes to Shackleford's 11,577.
Brown, a retired teacher, said he and his team had a message that resonated with voters.
“It’s that sort of kitchen table politics,” he said. “It’s about safe communities and good schools. It’s what families worry about here. I am a moderate Republican and I believe that played well with voters. I was in a tough race.”
Brown said he also believes his longevity within the district helped him at the polls.
“I have been part of this district for 30 years and people have known my family for years,” he explained. “As far as Jefferson City, I want to learn the system and see how to get things done. It’s going to be my time to soak it in and get educated. Education is important to me as well as job creation and infrastructure. Now it’s time to go to Jefferson City and start the next leg of this journey.”
