SMITHVILLE — Smithville Ward I candidates Arthur Smith and Dan Ulledahl face off on the June 2 ballot to replace Josh Hurlbert on the city's Board of Alderman. Each candidate was asked city specific questions. Answers were limited to one minute for fairness and video recorded. The following is a transcript of responses.
What areas of coronavirus recovery are most important for the city and how will you, as alderman, help lead those efforts in your community?
Arthur Smith: “That’s a $64 million question right there. Nobody can give the public a straight answer on what we need to do. I see you are wearing a mask, I approve that you’ve done that and I stay at least six feet away from people. That’s a toughy because even the CDC hasn’t come up with definite guidelines yet on this pandemic which is really throwing a monkey wrench into everything. Safety aspect, each and every one stay six feet away. If you have a mask, which I know they are hard to find because I just found a mask today after eight weeks of trying to find one.”
Dan Ulledahl: "Well, we need to pay attention to people that are sick first and foremost, make sure they have the tools that they need to recover, make sure that people surrounding them have the tools to help them which could be access to medical treatment or money or whatever they need to get better. We need to make sure that we get reopened as a city, as a county, as a state, so we can keep everything intact, meaning, getting the food chain back intact and things like that."
As alderman, how will you help draw business to Smithville and what kind of businesses would you try to attract? Why?
Smith: “Smithville, I hate to say this, but has had a history of trying to keep out business. They were more of a mom and pop area for 40 years now. Which has made it hard, we had Wal-Mart try to come in and the city blocked them. That was not right, I would go to Wal-Mart today and ask them if they would reconsider coming to Smithville and build a facility. Mom and pop places are good but they can’t compete with the Kansas City big business, Lowes, Home Depot, things like that. You can drive there, get it cheaper and bring it home, than you can buying it local. I understand it’s a family business, but in this society, it is the almighty dollar and we will lose small businesses. Which I hate.”
Ulledahl: "Well, that's an interesting question, since I am a small business owner. I would like to see some more diverse restaurants. I would like to see a little bit more retail. What I do, is if I talk to a business owner in a different city that can come to Smithville, I painted it in the light that I've been treated with, which is, Smithville's a great community. As a community member, we support our small businesses and it's a great feeling as a small business owner to have a community that supports us so well."
What amenities do you think Smithville could work to provide for residents? And how would you suggest the city pay for such projects?
Smith: “We have had several suggestions in the works. A basketball court down at Heritage Park, walking trails, we need to work with (Smithville Lake) to help bring tourism to Smithville. The Lake does it’s thing, Smithville does it’s thing, there is no communication back and forth. We need to join forces to bring more people in. Local area people know it, but southern Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, they don’t know about Smithville Lake. We need to advertise. Tourism is a great way to bring money into this town. I personally would go to the Corps of Engineers, ask for their help to bring that up.”
Ulledahl: "Well, we have a few things on the table that have slowed down probably a lot because of the virus and things going on around us, but the dog park, a water park of some sort, splash pads or whatever for the community, a community center that could be large enough to support our growing city like an indoor pool. More sponsored projects and games going on there, classes and things like that. It's going to take time but hopefully we can get the groundwork laid and get these things started and some of them knocked off the list."
One of the pillars moving forward in the strategic plan is establishing affordable housing for those with lower income levels. Do you agree affordable housing is needed? If elected, how will you work to make it a reality?
Smith: “Oh yes, we need affordable housing. Our teachers can’t afford to live in Smithville. Our new police officers cannot move their families to Smithville. You can’t pay $1500 a month for a three-bedroom apartment with what they are making. We have a housing authority, let’s talk to them. See if we can’t get more units built. Outside investment, hundreds of apartment complexes in Kansas City, let’s talk to those people and see if we can’t entice them to come to Smithville and build nice apartment units. We had one that we were talking to before all this hit. They pulled out, why? I don’t know, the city won’t tell me because I’m John Q. Public. I’m not involved so they won’t give me the information, which isn’t right. Everyone should know if you are working to bring something in.”
Ulledahl: "I haven't really looked into this particular thing in Smithville as much. I see that there is some affordable housing throughout the city. Of course it looks like we need more. I've heard through the grapevine, there's a long waiting list to get into some of that stuff. So there's obviously a need to get more. We'll just have to work with the partnerships that we get, the contractors and the investors that deal with those types of things and see where they want to, how they want to work that out."
If asked to serve on a committee as an elected official, which committee would you prefer and why?
Smith: “I have no preference on the committees that we have. I would serve on any of them, whether it is Park and Rec, Water Department Board, whatever it is. Because if I’m elected I’m not Ward One representative, I’m a Smithville representative. You have a problem, come to me, you’ll be able to get my phone if I’m elected, my phone number to call me with a problem. Come to me first, I’ll investigate look into it, find out answers and then we will go to City Hall to try to rectify it. We have people going into City Hall trying to solve a problem that they have and are hit with a brick wall. They don’t want to talk to you because it might cost the city some money to fix the problem, especially if they created the problem to begin with."
Ulledahl: "I look forward to any of them. The committees are very, very interesting. I'm on the, currently I'm a member of the economic development committee. I've learned a lot of the inner workings of the city. It's helped build a lot of relationships with people in City Hall that if I wasn't a part of those committees, I probably wouldn't know those people. I wouldn't know what they did. I wouldn't know how to talk to them as well as I do now. It took several months or a year or so before I knew how those meetings work. So I look forward to anything they throw at me just so that I can learn more sides of what's going on and meet more people, to be involved in the community."
What do you think the city of Smithville can do better and why?
Smith: “Respect our citizens. Now they have started some guidelines on how the public is treated by the employees, but it need to affect our elected officials too. I’ve run into officials and I’ve asked question and got snotty responses back from them which is uncalled for in my opinion. I am here to find out something and you want to be hateful to me, and then you want me to vote for you every two years or four years. That doesn’t work. And the people are not happy with the response that they are getting from our city. That’s why I’m running, you have a problem, contact me first and I will meet you where ever. We will discuss it, you can show me the problem then I will go to the proper group and say, ‘ok, we have this problem, here, for this.’”
Ulledahl: "You know, over the last couple of years, with (Mayor Damien Boley) taking charge of the city, I've seen a big change already in communication, transparency and things of that nature. I think we're building bridges and working on the communication a lot better. I've seen several of the aldermen meetings. I think we can still work better on communication from the city government to the citizens. So we just need to work on how we're communicating with them, even in these meetings, making sure they know what's going on and when they can talk or not talk about things that are happening in the city."
