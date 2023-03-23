Vote
SMITHVILLE — A candidate forum for those running for city office on the April ballot in Smithville will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Humphrey's Bar and Grill, 111 N. Bridge St.

Members of the public are invited to attend and learn more about aldermanic candidates before the election.

