SMITHVILLE — A candidate forum for those running for city office on the April ballot in Smithville will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Humphrey's Bar and Grill, 111 N. Bridge St.Members of the public are invited to attend and learn more about aldermanic candidates before the election.Courier-Tribune will be covering race returns live on election night online at MyCourierTribune.com, on Facebook @MyCourierTribune and Twitter @myCTnews. For more coverage of candidates, including where they stand on issues impacting voters, visit MyCourierTribune.com/news/election_news.
