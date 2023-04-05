Smithville district bond issue passes

The new transportation facility will include bays for bus maintenance.

 Submitted illustration

SMITHVILLE — Between district voters in Clay and Platte counties, Smithville School District’s $17.5 million bond issue passed with around 69% of the total votes cast based on uncertified returns from the two counties' election boards.

Interim Superintendent Denise Harwood thanked voters in the Smithville School District for their strong support and approval of the bond, which will pay for districtwide updates.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.