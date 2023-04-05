Smithville district bond issue passes

SMITHVILLE — Between district voters in Clay and Platte counties, Smithville School District’s $17.5 million bond issue passed with around 69% of the total votes cast based on uncertified returns from the two counties' election boards.
Interim Superintendent Denise Harwood thanked voters in the Smithville School District for their strong support and approval of the bond, which will pay for districtwide updates.
“We are grateful to our community for investing in facilities and safety measures that will benefit our students and staff for years to come. We value the input of our stakeholders in the development of our long-range building plan and will be good stewards of our bond funds to complete the projects. We truly believe that strong schools mean strong communities,” she said.
Robert Hedgecorth, the district’s executive director of support services, in a previous interview, said projects will begin this summer. Construction of a bus maintenance facility will be the largest project monetarily in the district plan at an estimated $6.2 million.
“We will begin excavation on the transportation facility, and we will replace the remote terminal units at the middle school and Horizon Elementary. Work on the sidewalk and safety improvements will also start in the summer of 2023. The high school gym will also have the mezzanine walls demolished, but the expanded seating won’t be available until the summer of 2024,” he explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.