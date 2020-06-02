SMITHVILLE — In a close race for Smithville School District, Susan Whitacre, Scott Haggerty and Denney Fales will fill three available seats on the Board of Education according to unofficial election results from Clay and Platte counties.
“It’s very flattering,” Whitacre said in response to having the majority vote, 28.77%. “Definitely (feeling) excitement. I’m anxious to get started and to learn more. I feel a little apprehensive with everything that’s going on but still definitely more excited than anything.”
Following closely behind for the second seat is Scott Haggerty with 28.15% of the vote.
“I feel part excitement, part ‘oh my goodness, now the real work begins,’” Haggerty said. “Hopefully this is a good thing for Smithville and we do a good job for all.”
Finally, the third seat will be retained by incumbent Denney Fales who had 21.82% of the vote, despite his name being misspelled on the Clay County ballot.
“I was a little surprised (about the results), we are going to miss (Russell Fries) being on the board,” Fales said describing his feelings seeing the results. “12 years of experience, you don’t replace easily. And I’m looking forward to getting to work in June and continuing to do good things with the district.”
