SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Area Fire Protection District is asking district voters to more than double the tax levy rate on the November ballot by giving the district an added 35 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Currently, the district has a $1.4 million budget funded partially by a tax levy rate of $.2821 per $100 of assessed property valuation. Other district revenue comes from a half-cent sales tax and a debt service levy of $.20 per every $100 of assessed valuation.
The operating levy, $.2821 per every $100 of assessed valuation, is the portion of revenues that would be affected if voters approve the increase. According to ballot language, a majority of “yes” votes will bring the operating levy to $.6321 per every $100 of assessed valuation.
“Shall the Board of Directors of the Smithville Area Fire Protection District of Clay and Platte Counties, Missouri be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than $.35 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation to provide funds to support the operation of the district?,” states the ballot language.
According to the district, these funds will be accumulated over a period of six years, and by 2026, will allow Smithville Fire Station No. 3, located at 18315 Collins Road, to be fully staffed.
More details on the proposed levy increase will be published in the Oct. 15 edition of the Courier-Tribune.
