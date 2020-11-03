SMITHVILLE — Uncertified vote results from Clay County Election Board show Smithville Area Fire Protection District voters approved a tax levy increase of 35 cents per $100 of assessed valuation with an approval rate of 63.42% of the vote, or 4,802 votes, of the 7,572 ballots cast.
Uncertified results from Platte County show voters in the district passed the increase with nearly 53% of the 1,180 total ballots cast in that county.
The increase is earmarked to staff the currently unmanned station in Paradise.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
