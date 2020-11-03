Smithville fire district seeks heafty tax increase

Smithville fire district Station No. 3, located at 18135 Collins Road, is equipped but not staffed after previous ballot efforts to fund personnel were voted down by district patrons. District voters passed a 35-cent tax levy increase on the November ballot, to staff the station.

 Sean Roberts/Staff Photo

SMITHVILLE — Uncertified vote results from Clay County Election Board show Smithville Area Fire Protection District voters approved a tax levy increase of 35 cents per $100 of assessed valuation with an approval rate of 63.42% of the vote, or 4,802 votes, of the 7,572 ballots cast. 

Uncertified results from Platte County show voters in the district passed the increase with nearly 53% of the 1,180 total ballots cast in that county.

The increase is earmarked to staff the currently unmanned station in Paradise.

This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.

Northwest Editor Sean Roberts can be reached at sean.roberts@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6606.​

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.