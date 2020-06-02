SMITHVILLE — According to unofficial results from Clay County's election board, First Ward candidate Dan Ulledahl was elected by 77% of the vote to replace Josh Hurlbert, who did not run for reelection, on Smithville's Board of Aldermen for a two-year term.
“It’s exciting, feels good,” Ulledahl said after seeing the results. “I was watching some of the interview the other day of (my opponents') answers on Zoom and he had some pretty good points. I was wondering how it would turn out.”
In Smithville’s Third Ward, unofficial results for Clay and Platte counties show incumbent Marvin Atkins won the race to retain his seat on the Board of Aldermen for a two-year term, claiming 54.6% of the vote Tuesday, June 2.
Additionally, 52% of Smithville voters approved a half-cent parks and stormwater sales tax ballot effort. Revenues from the tax will go toward park and stormwater improvements. The tax has a 20-year sunset.
