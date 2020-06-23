SMITHVILLE — In a unanimous vote April 15, Smithville’s Board of Education decides to ask voters two questions on the Aug. 4 ballot.
Question one
The first question is asking voters to extend their current tax levy two years and grant permission for the district to take out a general obligation bond that would ultimately provide the district $14,100,000 “for the purpose of constructing, improving, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities, including construction of six additional classrooms at Eagle Heights Elementary School, a field house/activity center at the stadium, playground improvements and various mechanical improvements,” according to ballot language.
Board members considered safety for students who participate in weight lifting and making more district facilities ADA compliant.
According to Gini Fite, the district’s athletic trainer, current facilities have limited space as programs continue to grow. Some of this growth includes the addition of a female wrestling team and weights classes. Last year, over 500 students took weights classes, which is more than half the high school student population.
"If approved, the new facility would allow adequate space for our students to participate in weights classes safely as well as be ADA compliant," Fite said in an email. "The additional space would also allow our wrestling teams to all practice in one location vs. three. The space will also be able to be utilized by several of our other sports, activities and clubs who have to meet off campus now due to lack of space."
Passing the issue with a majority of yes votes, would extend the current district tax levy, $1.1535 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property, for an additional two years.
“The 79-cent levy that we passed back in 2016 for the lease purchase had a sunset and that was 23 years or when the issue was paid off, whichever came first,” Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Wayne Krueger said.
Superintendent Todd Schuetz said when the district asked for the original levy to build Eagle Heights Elementary School, they told voters the building would need additional space in the near future. This ballot issue would address those needs, he added.
Smithville School District currently has debt on the books until 2038, Krueger said. That means, if the August question fails with a majority of "no" votes, taxpayers could potentially see their property tax roll back 79 cents after 2038. If passed with "yes" votes, the levy’s sunset would change from 2038 to 2040.
“So what that will basically do,” Krueger explained, “is it will allow us to borrow money ($14,100,000) and continue to make payments on that borrowed money with the levy at the same rate as it is now. What it is doing is adding time to our current debt.”
If the ballot issue fails, Krueger said the district will likely come back to voters on a future ballot.
Question two
The second ballot question may come off a little confusing, Krueger said. Ultimately it would free tax funds that are being put in a restricted fund by shifting it to a non-restricted fund.
The language reads, “Shall the Board of Education of Smithville R-II School District be authorized to increase the District’s operating property tax levy by $0.10 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for the purpose of paying general operating expenses of the District?
“If this question is approved, the adjusted operating tax levy of the District is expected to increase from $3.9465 to $4.0465 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property and the District expects to make the corresponding reduction to its debt service property tax levy of $0.10 resulting in the estimated overall District adjusted property tax levy to remain unchanged at $5.1000 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation.”
According to financial records, the district debt service levy is accumulating more funds than are required to make debt service payments, by more than $200,000.
“What that will do,” Krueger explained, “basically we estimate based on our current assessed valuation, local tax and all that business, we estimate that will generate $250,000 annually (for operation costs), which given light of the governor’s withholdings, that will be huge for the Smithville School District. Right now we are, with the recent withholdings, we, like all districts, really have an unplanned surprise due to the COVID situation. Because of that, we are going to be short.”
If the ballot issue is not passed, Krueger said the district will likely put it on another ballot or use some of the funds to pay their debt down more quickly. Debt service funds are restricted and can only be used to pay debt.
