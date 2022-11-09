Smithville City Hall

Voters in Clay County extended aldermanic and mayoral terms for Smithville elected leaders by passage of two questions on the Nov. 8 ballot. Terms for mayor and aldermen will now be for four years instead of two.

SMITHVILLE — Voters in the portion of Smithville in Clay County who cast ballots in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election approved doubling the length of terms for the city’s mayor and aldermen.

The first question posed to voters on the ballot, which was asked of Smithville voters in Clay and Platte counties, asked if future mayors’ terms should be to extended from two to four years. Question 2 asked voters if they wanted to extend aldermanic terms from two to four years. Based on uncertified results from Clay County Election Board, Question 1 passed with 64% of the 3,704 votes cast in Clay County. Question 2 passed in Clay County with 58% of the 3,689 votes cast. No votes were cast on either question in Platte County.

