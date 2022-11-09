Voters in Clay County extended aldermanic and mayoral terms for Smithville elected leaders by passage of two questions on the Nov. 8 ballot. Terms for mayor and aldermen will now be for four years instead of two.
SMITHVILLE — Voters in the portion of Smithville in Clay County who cast ballots in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election approved doubling the length of terms for the city’s mayor and aldermen.
The first question posed to voters on the ballot, which was asked of Smithville voters in Clay and Platte counties, asked if future mayors’ terms should be to extended from two to four years. Question 2 asked voters if they wanted to extend aldermanic terms from two to four years. Based on uncertified results from Clay County Election Board, Question 1 passed with 64% of the 3,704 votes cast in Clay County. Question 2 passed in Clay County with 58% of the 3,689 votes cast. No votes were cast on either question in Platte County.
Mayor Damien Boley said discussions about extending elected leaders’ terms began a few years ago. The questions were approved by city leaders to be placed on the November 2022 ballot in August.
“If the mayor and aldermen serve four-year terms, it provides two things for the city,” he explained. “First, we will be saving money on elections; and second, it provides continuity for the city staff and the governing body.”
He said it’s tough to have half of the board of aldermen up for election every year.
“Instead of every year, we will be looking eventually at a cycle of every two years,” Boley said.
The first chance for Smithville voters to vote on four-year terms will be April 2023 when three aldermanic seats will be up for grabs. In April 2024, voters will choose the mayor’s four-year seat and the other three aldermen. The mayor is paid $300 per month and aldermen are paid $150 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.