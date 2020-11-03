Maggie Nurrenbern won the Missouri House District 15 seat in the Nov. 3, election, based on uncertified return results from the Secretary of State's Office and Clay County Election Board. The Democrat took in 58% of the unofficial vote county over Steve West, a Republican. The unofficial count has 18,211 votes cast in this district, which represents Gladstone and Kansas City North.
“More than anything, being at the polls, I was truly humbled by all the support,” she said. “In the fall, before COVID, I went canvassing door to door and probably knocked on 1,000 doors. Then I turned to calling people. I listened to people’s concerns.”
Nurrenbern said she is honored to have gained the support of Republicans and independents.
“I know I gained support from those folks who normally vote Republican,” she said. “I believe the margin of win comes partly from the other side of aisle. I keep that in mind as I believe in person over party and I truly believe that is how our community voted today. I am thrilled to earn their support in these partisan times. It proves to me that we all are aiming for the best interest of Gladstone and Kansas City North.”
Nurrenbern said she would like to be part of a statewide comprehensive COVID-19 recovery plan effort while in office.
“I plan to work across the aisle,” she said. “One of my strengths is as a coalition builder. We have a tough road ahead of us.”
