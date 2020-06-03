LIBERTY — Kara Tremain won the open seat for the Liberty Hospital Board of Trustees with the unofficial voter count Tuesday, June 2. She garnered 66% of the votes cast.
“I had good support from the community and guidance as well,” she said.
Tremain, who has 25 years of health care experience in marketing, communications, physician recruitment, practice acquisition and business development and 16 years as an independent health care consultant for local and national hospitals and health systems, said she is excited to put her knowledge to use in a new area.
“Liberty Hospital is a gift for the community,” she said. “However, there are increasing challenges to health care and those being affected most are rural and independent hospitals. It's important to be part of the conversations and the decisions that are being made.”
Tremain also mentioned that other challenges will come as health care changes in response to COVID-19.
“It will be a different landscape,” she said. “I believe that a board will focus on strategy and help lead. I want to lend my voice. It's about being part of the success.”
Tremain joins as a second woman on the board, joining current board member Anna Marie Martin.
“It's a diverse board with a range of ages and backgrounds,” she said. “I want to get in an start learning and be a contributor.”
