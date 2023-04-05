Heritage Middle School, the oldest building in the Liberty Public Schools district, will receive $16 million in improvements thanks to bond issue approval. For more local election results, visit MyCourierTribune.com.
LIBERTY — Liberty School District voters decided to continue their support of the district with “yes” votes for both questions placed in front of them on the ballot Tuesday, April 4.
The $120 million bond issue that will bring about districtwide facility updates passed with 80% voter approval, based on uncertified returns from Clay County Election Board. The measure received 6,466 approval votes of the 8,125 cast.
The second question, a levy transfer that will move 50 cents from the district debt service levy to the district operating levy to free up additional funds to be used to attract and retain staff, passed with 66% of the votes cast, or 5,281 of the 8,062 votes.
School Board President Nick Bartlow said he is thankful to the community for the support.
“Eighty percent is huge,” he said. “However, these numbers follow the historical patterns of support, and I am really pleased that collectively we are getting it right. We are communicating the needs, having good conversations with lots of stakeholders and we have identified the right projects to focus on.”
The support also demonstrates the support of public education in the community, Bartlow said.
“Liberty offers best-in-class education,” he said.
The levy transfer, he said, might have been tougher to communicate the need, but the community saw the importance of retaining teachers and support staff.
“Last year, the North Kansas City and Park Hill school districts did this same thing,” he said. “The reality is that teachers have so many options and may even head to the corporate setting, but we need to make sure that not only compensation is tops, but that they feel valued. This passage shows that they have community support.”
Bartlow also praised how Steven Anderson, Liberty Public Schools chief operations officer, and Jeremy Tucker, superintendent, explained to community organizations the economic impact of the bond.
“According to their reports, the construction projects could add a $130 million economic boost to the area,” Bartlow said. “That’s a feather in the cap.”
The $120 million bond issue will be divided into $100 million for facility repairs and improvements and $20 million for debt restructuring.
In an email shared with district staff, Tucker shared his thoughts on the ballot issues.
“These approvals were the result of incredibly hard work by our entire LPS team... . What became incredibly clear throughout these engagements was the value and support that our community has for the teachers and staff of Liberty Public Schools,” he wrote. “What is also clear is that the overwhelming support for these issues was not simply due to the informational campaign that has taken place over the past several weeks. ... There is no doubt that these past several years have been challenging, both during, and now following, the pandemic. Last night’s results confirmed that our community believes in us, trusts us and values Liberty Public Schools and public education.”
