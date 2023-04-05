Heritage Middle School

Heritage Middle School, the oldest building in the Liberty Public Schools district, will receive $16 million in improvements thanks to bond issue approval. For more local election results, visit MyCourierTribune.com.

 Courier-Tribune Staff Photo

LIBERTY — Liberty School District voters decided to continue their support of the district with “yes” votes for both questions placed in front of them on the ballot Tuesday, April 4.

The $120 million bond issue that will bring about districtwide facility updates passed with 80% voter approval, based on uncertified returns from Clay County Election Board. The measure received 6,466 approval votes of the 8,125 cast.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.