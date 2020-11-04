CLAY COUNTY — In addition to ushering in two new associate commissioners at the ballot box in the November general election, Clay County voters overwhelmingly said more government change was needed by voting “yes” on a county constitution.
Based on uncertified county election results, more than 81% of the 122,803 votes cast on the question approved the constitution. Just under 19%, or 22,911 votes, were cast in opposition to the ballot question.
Changes approved as part of the constitution’s passage include expanding the three-person commission to seven, term limits for and an opportunity to recall commissioners, limitations on debt and requiring public meetings to be live-streamed.
Approval also means the pending end of elected offices for county clerk, collector, public administrator, treasurer and recorder of deeds, with a hired county administrator in charge of appointing directors to most of these departments. Offices of assessor, auditor, sheriff and prosecuting attorney would remain elected.
This is a developing story. More details on what the change means for the county will be published as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.