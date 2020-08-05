SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School District received a majority of “yes” votes on both ballot questions in the Tuesday, Aug. 4 election.
For question one, which asked patrons to allow the district to take out a general obligation bond for improvements to facilities, passed with 1,938 votes in Clay and Platte counties. There 1,124 votes against.
Question two, asked voters to alter the path of some funds, 10 cents per every $100 of assessed valuation of the debt service levy. Passage means instead of the funds going into the debt service fund, being added to the operations levy.
Having 1,568 people in Clay and Platte counties voting "yes" and 1,496 patrons voting "no" meant a narrow passage of the effort by a margin of 72 votes.
With passage, the district will be able to use those funds to help operate the district and help offset lost funds due to coronavirus and state budget cuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.