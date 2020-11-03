CLAY COUNTY — More than 70% of Clay County's more than 176,000 registered voters are expected to cast ballots in the November general election. To date, the number of registered voters is the highest of the year and roughly 11,000 more than in the primary in August.
While more than 42,000 county registered voters cast their ballots early, lines of people could be seen snaking through polling location parking lots throughout the county on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Courier-Tribune visited polling locations in Kearney, Liberty, Gladstone and Smithville, speaking with voters about how long they waited in line and what brought them to the polls on Election Day.
Kearney
At Mid-Continent Public Library in Kearney, a line of more than 100 people were seen before 7 a.m. along the library sidewalk, in the parking lot and up Platte-Clay Way.
At the polling location, Sandra Herdler said the presidential race was the big ballot highlight that most drew her to the polls on Election Day, adding she was not surprised at the long line and voter turnout that saw her standing in line for more than an hour.
Rather than opting to vote early by in-person absentee or mail-in ballot allowed during the coronavirus pandemic, Meredith Ritter of Kearney said she turned up at her polling location on Election Day "because I could."
Debbie Waterworth of Kearney said she wanted to vote in person on Election Day because "it's the real deal."
Curtis Waterworth, after waiting more than 35 minutes at the Kearney library to vote, said he was surprised at the in-person turnout.
"I didn't think it'd be this busy," he said.
Liberty
Chris and Jennifer Ryan stood in line outside Liberty Christian Fellowship around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, waiting for their opportunity to vote. With this year highlighting a variety of different voting options, Chris said he decided to vote in person because of the accountability it brings.
“When I slide my ballot in the lockbox, I know it’s there and that there will be like 12 people around when they open it up,” Chris said. “Look at the constitutional issues in Texas, there isn’t enough accountability. (For mail-in,) I don’t know who is supposed to deliver the ballots, where they go before they are counted, how secure it is. … This provides more accountability.”
Chris said he also wanted to avoid another hanging chad situation like in the 2000 presidential election. Chris said he trusts the system of voting in person more than any other offered this year, especially with important issues like Amendment 3 and the Clay County Constitution on the November ballot.
In addition to researching Amendment 3, Chris said Clay County’s constitution question is another ballot issue that required voters to dig a little deeper in order to be fully educated.
Despite long lines wrapping around churches and other voting locations, the Ryans said they didn’t have to wait too long to cast their ballots. They made it through in about 30 minutes.
Gladstone
At Fairview Christian Church, there were two precincts of Gladstone voters casting ballots. The line on Election Day stretched out the church fellowship hall and down the driveway. However, most voters chatted with others in line, making small talk to pass the time.
For John and Verena Jackson, Election Day marked something new.
“We have never had to stand in a line like this to cast a vote,” Verena said.
John said he was glad the weather was in the 50s around 10 a.m. and not raining, as it made the wait more tolerable.
“We always vote,” he added.
Alexis Owens, 18, stood with her grandparents ahead of her first time voting for president.
“My first vote was cast during the primary,” she said. “This is kind of exciting. I know it’s a big deal to be putting my vote in for the presidential election.”
Owens’ grandmother, Louise Swain, said she wants to instill in her granddaughter that no matter how many issues or people are on the ballot, a person has a duty to vote.
“We are also talking with Alexis about paying attention to the city and county races, too,” said Darrel Shackelford, Owens' grandfather. “It’s one person, one vote, and that means a lot. We want our elections to be fair.”
Lynn Herrick also didn’t mind standing in line.
“I vote because I am a citizen and I want my vote to count,” she said. “I wanted to vote even more as I lost my job in April. I tried to file for unemployment and didn’t receive anything for four months. It took me chatting with (state House) candidate Maggie Nurrenbern who had me to talk to outgoing state Rep. Jon Carpenter. He helped me out. I always want to ensure my votes are going for the right people.”
Smithville
Chad and Mary Ann Lutjen stood in a line extending from the front door of Grace Community Church to Missouri Highway DD in Smithville.
"We heard a two hour wait," Mary Ann said of the predicated wait to vote after having stood in line for 20 minutes beginning around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.
The line was worth it, Mary Ann explained, because voting in person made her feel more confident that her ballot would be counted.
"I just wanted to make sure it got there and got there correctly," she said, "so I can just be assured."
Her husband Chad said he came out to the polls because that's what he preferred.
Having committed to standing outside for hours on the mild fall day to have their voices heard in the presidential race in 2020, the couple said, was most important.
