CLAY COUNTY — Thanks to congressional map redistricting, some voters who were once in Missouri House District 17, currently represented by Democrat Mark Ellebracht, who is up for reelection this election cycle, will now be in House District 38. Those who live in Liberty are affected by the carving up of House District 17.
As a result of the map change, voters who go to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 will choose between two Republican candidates, Eben Hall and Chris Lonsdale, to become their next statehouse representative as there is no Democratic candidate on the primary. Here, the two discuss their qualifications for the elected seat and where they stand on issues such as bipartisanship, infrastructure, education, public safety and redistricting.
Candidate backgrounds/qualifications
Hall, a 24-year resident of the district is married to Kansas City First District Councilman Heather Hall. Eben has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in conflict management and dispute resolution. He is a 26-year veteran of law enforcement, retiring as a Kansas City police sergeant and currently works in law enforcement training and consulting. Eben is also a veteran, having served in the Marines during Operation Desert Storm. Since 2019, he has worked as an adjunct professor of police science at Metropolitan Community College. He has been endorsed by the Greater Kansas City Fire Fighter Alumni Association Local 42, Missouri Right to Life and the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.
“I’m active with the Heartland Tactical Officers Association, which is an organization that encompasses all the area special operations or SWAT teams. Within that realm, I developed the sniper program that started about 20-something years ago,” he said of the program that includes members of law enforcement from Liberty and Clay County. “I was the lead chair for that, which is the implementing SOP training for all the area sniper contingents.”
Lonsdale, in his 20s, is one of the youngest running for the statehouse. Having grown up in Liberty, he has lived in the district for about 20 years. He graduated from Liberty High School in 2014 and has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. Lonsdale is data engineer for a software company called ProMax Unlimited.
“We sell a full suite of software to car dealerships, so anywhere between lead generation to marketing strategy, inventory management and deal submission to banks, we sell software that does all of it,” he said.
Lonsdale, who is an Eagle Scout, is also active with local Troop 374. In addition, he has worked on Republican political campaigns throughout the Midwest including Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign in Iowa. He has been endorsed by Bull Moose Victory and Missouri Right to Life and received the highest rating possible for a state house candidate from the NRA.
For Lonsdale, the biggest reason he seeks office is “because Liberty needs a voice.”
“We need someone who is going to represent our community down in Jefferson City,” he said, adding the biggest issue impacting the district is property taxes.
“You talk to seniors, retirees, you are seeing double-digit increases in their property taxes and these are people who are on fixed incomes and are putting a month to a month and half of their fixed incomes to stay in a home they’ve already paid for. I think that’s an issue.”
Eben said the biggest challenge facing the area is growth.
“The growth of businesses, bringing in those economic drivers, workforce development and then the housing,” he said, adding housing for all economic levels is a must for the area.
“The housing shortage is at crisis level,” he said.
Public safety
Eben said another one of the biggest reasons he seeks elected office is public safety. Law enforcement, he said, should have the support of government leadership.
“Many cities, to include Kansas City, began a defunding process and debasing of police organizations, which leads to higher crime and an unstable quality of life issue,” he said. “I think it’s wrong for government to take a stance against law and order. They should be supporting law and order and making sure our cities, our neighborhoods, our schools, our people are safe.”
When asked if police violence is an issue in the area and if law enforcement training and crisis intervention strategies are adequate, Eben said keeping training updated to ensure officers are prepared for whatever environments they may face is always challenging.
“When officers are entering a situation, they don’t have all of the information as to what’s going on in those events so they have to draw on past events and training. Training is important. Can we make changes? Sure we can,” he said, adding a lot of situations officers face now on calls are related to medical issues like mental health crises and drug use, which go beyond the scope of law enforcement, but law enforcement is called and must respond.
“It’s not a law enforcement job per say, but something in the medical field, but we have nobody in that field to respond to that crisis,” he said. “I’d be happy to see public health or mental health services be much more involved in taking over those crisis events from law enforcement.”
If medical experts were more involved, more positive outcomes would result, said Eben, adding he also doesn’t make excuses for those in law enforcement who are negligent in their duties.
“If an officer or any other person has negligent conduct, they should be held accountable for that,” he said.
Lonsdale said law enforcement does need to be held accountable, but feels the Clay County Sheriff’s Office does a great job in terms of public safety.
“I would view the state legislator’s job as actually empowering the county sheriffs to take a more proactive role in solving our public safety issues. I can speak for Will Akin here in Clay County. Will does a pretty tremendous job and I think he’s definitely on the forefront of a lot of issues, whether that’s drugs like fentanyl or just crime north of the river here in Clay County.”
Lonsdale said he believes police are “pretty well” trained in academies, but he would be open to hearing evidence further supporting or opposing that view.
Congressional redistricting
When it comes to congressional redistricting, Lonsdale said he was disappointed to see all of the bigger counties in the state split, but shied away from calling it unfair gerrymandering.
“I think we should strive to keep our bigger counties, our like-minded communities, together,” he said. “… There were certainly many quirks, many interesting ways that they kind of drew those lines. … They’ve always played politics with the redistricting process and I think with this map, people played politics with the congressional maps. There were lines that were drawn for the ambitions of certain representatives and certain people in the state legislature.”
Eben said he thinks congressional districts are “more than fair.”
“They could have gone more stringent, and they didn’t,” he said.
Education
When it comes to education, Eben said he believes “politics should be out of schools.”
“I think we need to make sure we’re preparing our children to get ahead in life and move forward. They need to be taught the skills, life skills, that they need to become successful members of society, which then, obviously, leads into the business part,” he said, adding Clay County is growing exponentially and support for businesses and workforce development is needed.
Hall said the socialization process should be occurring in schools, but personal ideologies have no place in the classroom. He did not elaborate on what kind of “ideologies” he referred to.
In terms of school curriculum, Lonsdale said he believes it should be left up to school boards, but that “there is a fine balancing act with that.”
“I have a few proposals that still allow school boards to retain control of the curriculum, but I would like to see the school board election move to a higher term and turnout on Election Day and then I’d also like a recall mechanism for the school board just to make sure there is maximum accountability,” he said, adding curriculum should be reflective of the community. He did not expound on how curriculum should be reflective of the community.
Partisan politics
Critics of the General Assembly in recent years contend partisan politics has rendered the statehouse dysfunctional and unable to get what needs to be done to benefit all Missourians. Some lay blame on the Republicans, saying they more often vote in lockstep along party lines.
Lonsdale said he understands and agrees broadly with criticism.
“There’s a lot of dysfunction going on in Jefferson City. I think Mark Ellebracht did a pretty good effort of reaching across the aisle. If you look at our district, it’s right around 50/50 so it’s not very Democratic or a Republican district. I would do my best and work across the aisle to get things done,” he said, adding there are several things needed that he thinks there is bipartisan consensus on including property tax reform, no-knock warrants and civil asset forfeiture reform.
“If anyone has a good idea, I’d be willing to work with them, regardless of their party affiliation,” he said.
Eben also said there are bipartisan issues that need to be tackled for the betterment of all Missourians, like the housing shortage and gas prices. Quality of life issues and having good relationships with those representing other areas, both rural and urban, he said, should be the focus.
Both Lonsdale and Eben also discussed the state’s crumbling infrastructure, saying improvements are needed.
“We need to really prioritize funds being for our state highways and our interstates,” said Lonsdale, adding rural Missouri bridges including those in Clay County are needed to be brought up to standard.
Eben said Interstate 70 and others like 44 are the main arteries of the state and that I-70 is “always a big issue.”
“It gets a bulk of the traffic across the state. … Since we have a balanced budget, where would that funding come from? That is something that I would have to definitely research in to see,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.