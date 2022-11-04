Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot. In addition, there are a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition from Clay County.
U.S. races
Voters across Missouri will choose between Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable to be the next United States senator representing Missouri.
Voters will also have to choose between incumbent U.S. House Rep. and Republican San Graves, Democrat Henry Martin and Libertarian Edward “Andy” Maidment as the next U.S. House District 6 representative for Missouri.
Those in Clay County who reside in U.S. Senate District 5 of Missouri will choose between Republican Jacob Turk, incumbent Democrat Emanuel Cleaver II and Libertarian Robin Dominick.
State races
All voters in Missouri will choose between Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr. to determine who will serve as the next state auditor.
All state voters will also decide the fate of several Constitutional changes. Amendment 1 asks voters if they want to override the current restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer and if they will allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long-term ratings or the highest short-term rating.
The House and Senate voted to put Amendment 1 on the ballot.
“State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of at least $34,000 per year,” states the ballot.
If passed, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, Amendment 1 would give the state treasurer the ability to invest in municipal securities. Municipal securities are bonds that help fund things like schools and roads. The resolution passed by the general assembly reports the amendment would also change certain bond durations from five years to seven years.
Constitutional Amendment 3, if passed, would allow for recreational sales of marijuana. If approved, it would legalize sales in Missouri to those aged 21 and older. Missouri residents could also apply for registration cards to grow a limited amount of their own plants at home.
People could still be fined for smoking in public though. Individual municipalities could also elect to bar recreational marijuana dispensaries from operating by a public vote.
While the amendment is receiving support from some recreational marijuana and criminal reform advocates, it is getting pushback from others who take issue with parts of the 38-page amendment, saying voters may not realize the unknowns in the bill.
The amendment would allow for automatic expungement of certain non-violent marijuana offenses from people’s criminal records. However, not everyone believes the expungement process would happen automatically or that the petition process will go smoothly for incarcerated people. The Missouri NAACP argued since the expungement program depends on legislative authorization funding, it “doesn’t actually exist.” If approved, the amendment could only be changed or removed by another statewide vote.
All commissioner candidates running for Clay County office on the November ballot oppose the proposed legislation.
Amendment 4 asks Missouri voters if the state constitution should be amended to increase the minimum funding for a police force. The ballot language asks voters if they will agree to “authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities?”
If passed, it will require Kansas City, the only city in the state with a state-controlled police force, to increase funding for its police department. Part of the city is in Clay County. State legislators aim to raise the minimum portion of Kansas City’s budget that must be devoted to the police department to 25%. Kansas City is the only city in the state where local elected officials have nearly no authority in how the police department’s budget is spent. A board of commissioners appointed by the governor makes those decisions. Passage would not change that control.
Led by Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville, the push to up police funding in Kansas City came after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and city council members attempted to designate $42 million within the police budget for efforts like community engagement and intervention.
Lucas said the city council already regularly funds the police department above the 25% threshold so the new mandate will not immediately increase the police budget.
Amendment 5 asks voters if “the Missouri National Guard, currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety, should be its own department known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?”
The state’s National Guard has been under the Department of Public Safety since 1974. Missouri and Massachusetts are the only two states left in the U.S. that do not have their own individual departments for their National Guard.
Proponents say if passed, it will allow for communication between the guard and the governor to be streamlined and more direct than in the past, which may mean faster response times and deployments in cases of emergencies.
The Missouri NAACP urges a “no” vote, saying the amendment “does nothing to change the operation of the National Guard or to increase transparency or accountability.” And while the proposal was initially being pushed through the General Assembly with bipartisan support, the Missouri Democratic Party also opposes the measure, arguing it would create a “chain-of-command” issue for the state.
Voters will also determine who represents them in the Missouri House.
Those in Missouri House District 8, which now covers Smithville with congressional map redistricting, will choose their new representative from either Democrat Alyssa Dial or incumbent state Rep. and Republican Josh Hurlbert.
Incumbent State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Adam Richardson and Independent challenger Steve West for the Missouri House District 15 seat on the November ballot. District 15 encompasses Gladstone and villages along North Oak Trafficway.
Current Missouri Rep. Mark Ellebracht, a Democrat, is facing challenger Bill Allen, Republican, for the election to the redistricted Missouri House District 17 seat on the Nov. 8 ballot. District 17 covers part of Liberty and Glenaire, Pleasant Valley, Birmingham, Claycomo and Randolph.
More on where these local state candidates stand on issues, can be found online at {a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news/” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news/.
Local races & questions
Those who live in Kansas City, will be asked three questions on the ballot. Question No. 1 for the city asks, “Shall the City of Kansas City, Missouri issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $125,000,000.00 for the purpose of paying for the acquisition, construction, renovation, improvement, equipping and furnishing of City parks, recreation and entertainment facilities?”
Question No. 2 asks Kansas City voters, “Shall the City of Kansas City, Missouri issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $50,000,000.00 for the purpose of affordable housing through the rehabilitation, renovation, and construction of houses and buildings, including blight removal, to provide affordable housing for very low to moderate-income households?”
Question No. 3 posed to Kansas City voters asks, “Should the City of Kansas City remove two tracts of land totaling approximately 11.858 acres from the parks system consisting of the right of way for the proposed Tiffany Springs Parkway between NW Prairie View Road to Amity Avenue for the purpose of realignment of the proposed Tiffany Springs Parkway and authorize the city to convey said property for such terms and consideration including accepting new right of way as the city may determine acceptable?”
Clay County voters will also select who else will represent them on the newly expanded Clay County Commission. All county voters will decide the next presiding commissioner between incumbent Jerry Nolte and challenger Dan Troutz. The winner will serve a four-year term.
Clay County voters will also determine who fills new seats of eastern seat 2, carrying a four-year term; and eastern at-large commissioner and western at-large commissioner. At-large seats cover the entirety of the county and serve two-year terms. Sherry Duffett and Jay R. Johnson are competing for eastern seat 2 while Joann Lawson and Steve Wolcott vie for the eastern at-large seat and Jason Withington and Ken Jamison face off for the western at-large seat.
The fate of the western seat 2 spot was decided in the August election when Scott Wagner won the four-year seat, capturing more than 51% of the votes cast.
In-depth interviews with county candidates can also be found online at {a href=”https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news/” target=”_blank”}https://www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news/.
Clay Countians will also decide the fate of Proposition A, which asks voters if the commercial property surtax levy should be dropped from $1.59 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.44, the same as Jackson County’s commercial property surtax rate. The measure only impacts commercial properties. Passage will not result in a reduction in a homeowner’s personal property taxes.
The current rate of $1.59 per $100 of assessed valuation on commercial property has been the same since 1985. At the current rate, overall surtax revenues to the county, according to the county auditor, are $17 million out of about $500 million in total property tax revenues.
Proponents of the measure say passage will make the county more competitive in the development landscape while those opposed say it will create funding losses to taxing jurisdictions like school districts and emergency services. If Prop A passes, taxing jurisdictions impacted like cities in the county, public schools, Clay County Public Health, Liberty Hospital, Mid-Continent Public Library system, Synergy and Tri-County Mental Health Services, cities’ fire and EMS services and road districts will see projected revenue reductions ranging from several thousand dollars per year to hundreds of thousands of dollars annually based on assessed valuations.
Voting times & results
No-excuse in-person absentee voting will continue to be allowed through Monday, Nov. 7. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Live election results will be published on the Courier-Tribune and sister publication’s Gladstone Dispatch’s social media accounts. Results with reactions from county winners will also be published on election night at
{a href=”http://MyCourierTribune.com” target=”_blank”}MyCourierTribune.com and {a href=”http://GladstoneDipsatch.com” target=”_blank”}GladstoneDispatch.com and MyCourierTribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.