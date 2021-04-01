Voters in cities across Clay County will have a number of candidates and ballot issues to decide this April. The following is a brief listing of contested races on the ballot. For a look at the full ballot, see the Legal section of this week’s print edition on Page C8 or on the same page in the eEdition at {a href=”http://mycouriertribune.com” target=”_blank”}mycouriertribune.com.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Those in line at polling locations at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Watch the Courier-Tribune’s Twitter account, @myCTnews; and Facebook page, @MyCourierTribune, for live election night results as returns come in.
Around the county
Voters in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville school districts are being asked to extend the footprint of Metropolitan Community College with the question, “For the purpose of providing greater affordable access to quality higher education by providing in-district tuition rates for residents within the (school district), shall the (district) be attached to The Junior College District of Metropolitan Kansas City, Missouri, effective the 22nd day of April 2021?”
Passage would subject property owners in the those districts to a tax increase of 21.28¢ per $100 of assessed valuation. However, if passed, students in the school districts who decide to attend the college would begin to receive reduced, in-district tuition rates. According to the college’s spring 2021 report, the tuition reduction would be $91 per credit hour.
Holt
Voters in Holt will choose two candidates to represent them on the Holt Board of Aldermen for the next two years. Candidates are: Waneva Smith, Robert Borushko Sr., James Misner, Michael Blankinship, Tom Waters and William Heishman.
Because Holt aldermen serve at large, the top two vote-getters will win election.
For mayor, voters will choose between Leon Clifford and Betty Garton. The winner will serve a two-year term.
Kearney
Kearney seeks voter approval of a use tax on the April ballot. The question reads, “Shall the city of Kearney impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 3%, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?”
If approved, it would mean purchases from out-of-state vendors delivered to a Kearney address would be taxed as an item purchased in a Kearney store is. If approved, the measure would generate roughly $600,000 annually for the city.
In Kearney’s First aldermanic ward, voters will choose one candidate between Kathy Barger, Gabe Coffelt and Jason Pierret to represent them as alderman for the next two years.
Liberty
Liberty voters will decide who serves as mayor, as a councilman in the Second Ward and who serves in one seat on the Liberty Hospital Board.
Mayoral candidates are Lyndell Brenton, Damien Jones and Darcel Smith. The term is for two years.
In the Second Ward, candidates are Amanda Moore Medlock, Kelley Wrenn Pozel and Adam Travis. Council seats are four-year terms.
For the Liberty Hospital Board, candidates are Anna Marie Martin and Dr. Michael Green. The seat is for a six-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.