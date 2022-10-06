Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot. In addition, there are a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition from Clay County.
U.S. races
Voters across Missouri will choose between Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable to be the next United States senator representing Missouri.
Voters will also have to choose between incumbent U.S. House Rep. and Republican San Graves, Democrat Henry Martin and Libertarian Edward “Andy” Maidment as the next U.S. House District 6 representative for Missouri.
Those in Clay County who reside in U.S. Senate District 5 of Missouri will choose between Republican Jacob Turk, incumbent Democrat Emanuel Cleaver II and Libertarian Robin Dominick.
State races
All voters in Missouri will choose between Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr. to determine who will serve as the next state auditor.
All state voters will also decide the fate of several Constitutional changes. Amendment 1 asks voters if they want to override the current restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer and if they will allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating.
“State governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities estimate no costs and increased interest revenue of at least $34,000 per year,” states the ballot.
Constitutional Amendment 3, if passed, would allow for recreational sales of marijuana.
“State governmental entities estimate initial costs of $3.1 million, initial revenues of at least $7.9 million, annual costs of $5.5 million, and annual revenues of at least $40.8 million. Local governments are estimated to have annual costs of at least $35,000 and annual revenues of at least $13.8 million,” reads the ballot.
Amendment 4 asks voters if they will agree to “authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities?”
Amendment 5 asks voters if “the Missouri National Guard, currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety, should be its own department known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?”
Details on where those running for local state offices stand on these issues will be part of upcoming coverage in October.
Voters will also determine who represents them in the Missouri House.
Those in Missouri House District 8, which now covers Smithville with congressional map redistricting, will choose their new representative as will Gladstone area voters in District 15, Kansas City area voters in Districts 16 and 17, Liberty area voters in District 38 and Kearney area voters in District 39. Details on these candidates and where they stand on issues will be printed in print and online Courier-Tribune coverage throughout the month of October.
County races
Voters in Clay County will also select who else will represent them on the newly expanded Clay County Commission. Voters will decide the next presiding commissioner and who fills new seats of eastern seat 2, eastern at-large commissioner and western at-large commissioner. In-depth interviews with these candidates will be part of CT coverage in October in print and online.
Clay Countians will also decide the fate of Proposition A, which asks county voters if the commercial property surtax levy should be dropped from $1.59 per $100 of assessed valuation to $1.44.
The last day to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12. To learn how to register to vote, absentee voting timelines and where to cast your ballot, visit the Clay County Election Board website, {a href=”https://www.voteclaycountymo.gov” target=”_blank”}https://voteclaycountymo.gov.
