The Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee shared performance findings for 52 nonpartisan judges who will be up for retention in the Nov. 3 general election. All Missouri voters will have at least two judges in retention elections appear on their ballot this November.
“We want to make sure the people of Missouri have good judges who are fair, impartial and skilled,” said Dale Doerhoff, chair of the statewide committee. “Our independent committee provides voters with extensive information about the performance of our judges up for retention to help them make informed decisions.”
The committee considers a variety of information about each judge, including lawyers’ ratings of judges, jurors’ ratings of some trial judges and written opinions from judges, according to a press release.
The judges in Clay County whose names will appear the ballot are: Thomas N. Chapman, Missouri Court of Appeals Western District; Janet Lee Sutton, Missouri 7th Judicial Circuit Court Division 2; David Chamberlain, Missouri 7th Judicial Circuit Court Division 4; Alisha O’Hara, Missouri 7th Judicial Circuit Court Division 5 associate judge; and Louis Angles, Missouri 7th Judicial Circuit Court Division 7 associate judge.
A release states all of the local judges received a rating of “substantially meets overall judicial performance standards.”
To learn about the local judges and the ballot, visit yourmissourijudges.org/missouri-judicial-performance-review-findings-available-at-yourmissourijudges-org.
