CLAY COUNTY — Before voters head to the polls Tuesday, June 2, if a registered voter does not know his or her precinct name, they can find it on their voter ID card or by calling the county election board at 415-8683.
According to the board, several polling locations have changed this year. Five polling location changes were made ahead of the June 2 election due to COVID-19. Cards on changes made were sent via mail to impacted voters, according to the election board. Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a complete list of polling locations, visit https://www.claycoelections.com/index.asp?SEC=514DC2EC-9132-496E-BB7D-A808B3DCCA67&Type=B_LOC.
In addition to to one's polling location, all register voters may opt to cast their ballot at the county election board office at 100 W. Mississippi St. in Liberty. There voters will vote on FVT touchscreen machines. The machine prints out a receipt. Once a voter verifies his/her receipt, the receipt is to be placed in the ballot box.
Results of elections in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will be updated live Tuesday night with results also published in the Thursday, June 4 edition of of the Courier-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.