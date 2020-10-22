CLAY COUNTY — While Clay County voters will have an opportunity to completely change the structure of county government Nov. 3 by voting on whether to establish a county constitution, they will also decide a majority of who represents them as commissioners as two-thirds of the current commission is up for election.
Current County Collector Lydia McEvoy faces outgoing, term-limited state Rep. Jon Carpenter in the race for western commissioner. McEvoy and Carpenter both participated in interviews with the Courier-Tribune ahead of the election and discussed where they stand on issues and answered questions posed to them by voters.
Costly contracts
When it comes to costly contracts with outside legal firms and lobbyists that have cost county taxpayers millions of dollars, both candidates said they should cease. “We’ve been spending way too much money bringing in these outside firms and often, frankly, to engage in lawsuits that I think are totally unnecessary. Frankly, the county usually loses those lawsuits, so not only are we spending millions of the taxpayers’ dollars over the years on them, but don’t really have anything to show for them either,” said Carpenter of outside legal teams.
McEvoy said there is nothing wrong with a first-class county like Clay County having representation in Jefferson City, but a distinction is needed between current services rendered and what she envisions.
“We do need a lot of legal advice in all kinds of fronts. My office as the collector’s office has a contract without outside counsel to do our delinquent tax bills. She files 1,000 lawsuits a year for $50,000. She doesn’t bill us by the hour, she doesn’t travel from Jefferson City, we get the government rate,” McEvoy said.
Both candidates said the county should return to employing an in-house county counselor.
With the level of business the county provides, McEvoy said current outside legal firms and lobbyists do not provide the rate and service taxpayers deserve.
Transparency with the county commission has also been an issue, said Carpenter.
“For me, it’s one of my top issues. I think transparency and accountability in government are absolutely key to making sure people are doing the right thing, that our citizens are able to understand what their elected leaders are doing. I support vigorously following the Missouri Sunshine Law instead of doing whatever we can to dance around it, which I feel like has been the approach in recent years,” said the outgoing state representative. “I think we need make sure that meetings are at times that are accessible to the most number of people. I think we need to open public comment back up so that people can engage and share their views on a variety of topics, not just the ones that the commissioners chose for them.”
Solutions to a lack of transparency are not hard to implement, Carpenter said, so long as you have the right people in office that want to fix the issue.
The current collector said the county has a “big problem” with transparency on a multitude of fronts.
“Just in trying to get information myself for things that are going on, honestly, you just can’t get the information that you need for even something that affects your office sometimes,” she said.
Information the county does provide, McEvoy said, could be improved by making it more user-friendly. “I personally plan to be open and available to Clay County residents at all times. My goal is that by the time we vote on something in a commission meeting, there’s no drama to it because everybody already knows and has had a chance to say their piece. We don’t need to have 100 people line up to argue about something in front of the public at a one-time commission meeting,” she said. “If we are out addressing the community, letting people know what’s coming up, getting that feedback, then by the time we make a decision, it’ll be a forgone conclusion.”
Department resources, commissioner recall & county constitution
When discussion turned to the budget and how county offices are staffed and funded, McEvoy said the current breakdown is not appropriate.
“Elected offices need the funding to do their statutory mandates, the things people elected them to do. Offices like the auditor and the clerk should not be cut drastically because then they can’t do the important work that they are elected to do,” said the current county collector. “… Law enforcement should come first. We should prioritize the essential functions of government first and then do optional things afterwards.”
Funding decisions should not be based on a game of politics, Carpenter said, but what’s best for county citizens and what is needed. “I think too often what we’ve been seeing is that these decisions are influenced pretty heavily by political considerations and do I like this department or do I like the elected official that leads this department and then I’m going to allocate resources to them based upon that. I think that’s wrong,” he said.
Oversight is not necessarily part of the problem with the current commission’s handling of the budget, McEvoy said, but not funding priorities is. “They oversee and direct exactly the things they want to spend. There is plenty of oversight of the $20 million that is being dumped into the new Annex. That’s all them, they’re doing that without the input of anyone else,” she said.
As a self-described lover of numbers and budgets with years of experience diving into the state’s budget, Carpenter said budget oversight should be done in a fashion that streamlines how funds are spent with commissioners going “line by line” to ensure money is being spent efficiently and on the right things.
When it comes to big construction projects without public input like the Annex and related borrowing of $50 million to pay for them, Carpenter said he is opposed.
“I think that mistake has only been heightened in recent months by the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has injected a lot of uncertainty into revenue projections, how much money is going to come in through sales taxes, property taxes,” he said.
Like McEvoy, Carpenter said spending millions on vanity projects like the Annex are not necessary. If elected, McEvoy said she “would love to try” to stop costly pet projects of current commissioners in the Annex and a proposed nature center at Smithville Lake.
“A nature center is a wonderful idea, but it is a low priority for government. It would have to come after proper funding of things like law enforcement and the elected offices that are supposed to be doing their jobs,” she said.
In addition to making sure elected offices are properly funded, McEvoy said county commissioners need to stop delegating so much authority to staff, who are unelected.
“When someone goes to the ballot and puts an X next to your name, they have an expectation that the buck stops with you,” she said. “Right now, the administrative departments don’t answer to the people. You can’t get ahold of them, you can’t change their behavior, you can’t make them stop doing something.”
Carpenter agrees too much authority has been delegated to staff.
“The thing that comes to mind most directly for me is setting the agenda at commission meetings. I think turning that responsibility away from the elected officeholder over to the county administrators who, of course, were not elected, I think that was a big mistake,” he said. “For somebody who’s served in office now for eight years, I was pretty surprised by it. I haven’t ever known any of my fellow elected folks who wanted to give up that power.”
To further ensure the will of people is done and the county is acting in the best interest of taxpayers, both candidates said they support legislation to recall a commissioner.
“I think having some recourse for voters if their elected leaders are, in their view, doing something wrong, I think it’s necessary. I also think it helps encourage good behavior,” Carpenter said.
Recall should however, be done with proper due process, McEvoy said, to prevent “whiplash on the part of voters.”
“It’s very interesting to me that the proposed county charter brings up the idea of recall, which is something a lot of us want, but then it takes away five elected offices. Recall only works if you elect your representatives,” she said.
The Republican candidate added she is not in favor of the proposed constitution on the ballot.
“I’ve always been in favor of the idea of charter in this county, but in order for charter to be done the correct way, especially in Clay County, the effort needs to come from the people and it needs to reflect what the people want,” she said. While the proposition contains things people want like recall, term limits and commission expansion, it doubles down on what has been going wrong in the county, McEvoy said. “It takes power away from elected people and puts it in the hands of appointed, unelected authority,” she said.
While he offered no personal opinion on whether for or against the constitution as presented, Carpenter said his most important job as commissioner would be to move on from past divisions and regain the trust and faith of county citizens.
“The absolute last thing I want to do is get involved trying to effect the outcome of the vote one way or another such that one side feels like there are self-interests going or a conflict of interest of some kind,” he said. “I have lots of opinions about it, but the right thing for me to do is to let the voters decide.”
