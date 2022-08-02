CLAY COUNTY — By capturing a majority of the 35,165 votes cast in the Tuesday, Aug. 2 election, candidates Jason Withington and Ken Jamison will move on to the November general election to face off for election to the newly created western at-large Clay County Commissioner seat.

Withington took the most votes cast Tuesday, capturing nearly 41%, or 14,323, based on unofficial returns from Clay County Election Board. Withington, who was the chief petitioner for the state audit of the county, said he is happy to move on to the general election.

“I appreciate all the support. We have a lot of grassroots support all over the county and we have a lot of work to do,” he said after the win Tuesday. “The citizens deserve better roads and bridges, they deserve to make sure our public safety is fully funded, and we’re going to keep working and fighting for the citizens.”

Jamison, an attorney who served on the commission that drafted the county constitution that ultimately passed and expanded the county commission from three to seven members, was close behind Withington at the polls. He captured 13,975 votes, or nearly 40% of the total votes cast.

“We are honored and humbled by the support of Clay County voters,” Jamison said of his campaign. “We look forward to winning the general election and serving the people of Clay County."

As the seat serves at-large, the winner of the general election will represent all Clay County citizens for a term of two years.