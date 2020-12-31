CLAY COUNTY — The National Weather Service is expecting winter storms in the Kansas City metro region starting between 2 and 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1. There is a potential for ice and 3 to 6 inches of snow. For more information, click HERE.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in Clay County until 6 p.m. Friday.

“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” states a release. Road condition updates can be obtained by calling 511.

“With the potential for ice and wet snow come the possibility of power outages,” states a release from Kansas City and Evergy. “… In case of extended power outages, customers are encouraged to prepare for outages by keeping phones charged, having a storm kit including water and nonperishable food assembled and having a communication plan in place.”

A release from Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative states in the event of a power outage, people should do their best to stay warm, fed and safe. PCEC serves more than 24,000 customers in the Northland including parts of Clay and Platte counties. The following are tips provided by PCEC in the event of a power outage.

Stay warm. Plan to use a safe alternate heating source such as a fireplace or wood-burning stove during a power outage.

“These are great options to keep you and your loved ones warm, but exercise caution when using and never leave the heating source unattended. If you are using gasoline generators, propane or natural gas-burning devices to stay warm, never use them indoors,” states a PCEC release. “Remember that fuel and wood-burning sources of heat should always be properly ventilated. Always read the manufacturer’s directions before using.”

Stay fed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends having several days’ supply of food that does not need to be cooked handy should there be a power outage.

“Crackers, cereal, canned goods and bread are good options. Five gallons of water per person should also be available in the event of an extended power outage,” states the PCEC release.

Stay safe. When an outage occurs, it sometimes means power lines are down.

“It is best not to travel during winter storms, but if you must, bring a survival kit along and do not travel alone. If you encounter downed lines, always assume they are live. Stay as far away from the downed lines as possible and report the situation,” states the PCEC release.

Power outages in the Evergy service area in the Kansas City metro can be reported by calling (888) LIGHTKC (544-4852). In the event of outages or down power lines in PCEC's service area, Platte-Clay dispatchers can be reached at 628-3121.