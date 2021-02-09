The weather forecast predicts winter weather counting this week with temperatures in the single digits and chances for snow off and on through the weekend. The weather means slick road conditions. Couple conditions with drivers not bringing their speed and you have the perfect recipe for accidents.

While cities throughout Clay County are logging some accident calls this week, most law enforcement officials said luckily, these were minor incidents.

Kearney Deputy Fire Chief Mike Desautels said while there have not been major wrecks or significant increases in calls for service in relation to weather in the city, he does urge driver caution as “road conditions are poor all over.”

“We see a lot of people out that shouldn't be out, people that are lacking weather-appropriate tires on their vehicles and things like that,” he said Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Liberty Assistant Fire Chief Chris Young said most accidents in the city have been slide-offs or fender-benders.

“I would say that our calls are no different from a normal day,” he said. “Many of these minor accidents are the kinds that can be called in for the report. We have responded to a few slips on walkways, but luckily no broken bones.”

Liberty Police Capt. Matt Kellogg said many of the accidents include vehicles are still drivable. If someone has an accident where his or her vehicle is still drivable, he recommends reporting the accident to the police station in person as opposed to calling 911 at the scene.

“We will be distanced and wear masks as we take those reports,” he said.

As for fire calls, Young said the Liberty department is getting some that may be related to winter, but none related to broken pipes due to bitter cold temperatures.

“This might be smoke detectors going off due more heating units on,” he said. “So far, we have had no reports on broken pipes.”

Smithville Area Fire Protection District Chief Dave Cline said his staff responded to 21 incidents with seven motor vehicle accidents between Friday, Feb. 5 and Tuesday morning, with several resulting in at least one vehicle towed from the scene.

“Some of those others have been slide-offs,” he said. “Vehicles have gone into the ditches. However, with schools being canceled, there are fewer teens on the road and parents getting their kids. That’s helped some.”

Safety experts suggest drivers utilize winter or all-weather tires on their vehicles for added safety and traction during inclement winter weather.

In addition to having the appropriate tires on one's vehicle, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports drivers should also check their tires' pressure.

“As the outside temperature drops, so does tire inflation pressure. Make sure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure, which is listed in your owner’s manual and on a placard located on the driver's side door frame. The correct pressure is not the number listed on the tire. Be sure to check the tires' air pressure when they are cold, which means the car hasn’t been driven for at least three hours,” states the administration's website, nhtsa.gov.

Cline said first responders did help one homeowner with a water leak resulting from a frozen pipe.

“I do worry about this extended cold snap,” he said. “The use of space heaters and fireplaces nonstop can be dangerous. Please be safe. I also worry about people getting out for their mail or newspapers. Sidewalks are covered. Just be wary.”