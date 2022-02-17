Due to the snowy Thursday weather, several events across the Northland are being postponed.

Trash collection in the area will also be delayed for a day.

The Community Drug Education Summit, originally scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 17, at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, will be postponed due to the predicted inclement weather. A new date will be announced soon.

The Clay County Museum,14 N Main St., Liberty, has postponed the Feb. 17 Third Thursday with Tony Meyers to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10.