In an update Tuesday, Feb. 16, Evergy said there continues to be extreme stress on the Southwest Power Pool’s grid because of cold weather and temporary power outages may continue through Wednesday morning, Feb. 17.

The news comes after Evergy reported earlier Tuesday that rolling blackouts were being halted as SPP lifted the Level 3 Emergency Alert Level that caused rolling blackouts throughout the Kansas City metro area.

More than 200,000 customers were impacted at one point by the Evergy outages this week with numerous customers taking to social media Tuesday to express concern about being without power for multiple hours.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Evergy listed 2 outages affecting less than 10 customers in Gladstone and North Kansas City.

Current conditions make additional controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions a strong possibility from around midnight through 11 am Wednesday morning. As a result, Evergy remains on standby in the event that the SPP calls for additional emergency power outages. — Evergy (@evergypower) February 17, 2021

"This morning we remain in a critical period and the Southwest Power Pool remains at Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 as extended cold temperatures continue to strain the regional power grid," states a Tweet from Evergy around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.