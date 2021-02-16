Evergy blackouts may continue

In an update Tuesday, Feb. 16, Evergy said there continues to be extreme stress on the Southwest Power Pool’s grid because of cold weather and temporary power outages may continue Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, Feb. 17.
The news comes after Evergy reported earlier Tuesday that rolling blackouts were being halted as SPP lifted the Level 3 Emergency Alert Level that caused rolling blackouts throughout the Kansas City metro area.
More than 200,000 customers were impacted at one point by the Evergy outages with numerous customers taking to social media Tuesday to express concern about being without power for multiple hours.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Evergy listed 25 outages affecting 1,018 customers, 84 of which are in Gladstone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.