Evergy blackouts may continue

In an update Tuesday, Feb. 16, Evergy said there continues to be extreme stress on the Southwest Power Pool’s grid because of cold weather and temporary power outages may continue Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, Feb. 17.

The news comes after Evergy reported earlier Tuesday that rolling blackouts were being halted as SPP lifted the Level 3 Emergency Alert Level that caused rolling blackouts throughout the Kansas City metro area.

More than 200,000 customers were impacted at one point by the Evergy outages with numerous customers taking to social media Tuesday to express concern about being without power for multiple hours.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Evergy listed 25 outages affecting 1,018 customers, 84 of which are in Gladstone.