Evergy working to restore power outage in Liberty

As of noon Thursday, Dec. 22, Evergy crews have restored power to nearly half of those in Liberty who were effected, according to the utility company's outage map at outagemap.evergy.com. Current outage in Liberty down to 999 from more than 2,000.

SECOND UPDATE: As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, less than five customers remain without power, but should return online by 4 p.m.

