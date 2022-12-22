As of noon Thursday, Dec. 22, Evergy crews have restored power to nearly half of those in Liberty who were effected, according to the utility company's outage map at outagemap.evergy.com. Current outage in Liberty down to 999 from more than 2,000.
SECOND UPDATE: As of 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, less than five customers remain without power, but should return online by 4 p.m.
LIBERTY — Two transformers caught fire earlier this morning, Thursday, Dec. 22, near Missouri Highway 291 and Brown Street, sending more than 2,000 customers into darkness. Street lights along Highway 291 at Claywoods, Leonard Street and others are currently out due to the outage.
"We know that Evergy is currently working on the power outage," said Fire Chief John Mills. "However, we still don't have an ETA on the completion."
According to Evergy's outage map, there are five outages impacting Clay County and a total of 2,229 customers impacted, the majority of which are in Liberty.
Assistant Liberty City Administrator Sara Cooke said the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, is the city's official warming center and is open until 10 p.m.
"People using the warming center are encouraged to bring their necessary personal items like medicines and ready-to-eat snacks," states a Liberty city Facebook post about warming center usage.
As streets in Liberty are snow-packed, drivers who have to venture out are urged to take caution.
"Any time we have winds such as what we are experiencing, it would not be surprising that limbs may give way and fall on various utility lines. That is always a concern," said Mills.
City Administrator Curt Wenson said city staff is staying in contact with Evergy for power restoration times and knowledge of where they are working.
"Evergy teams are tough, but in this wind chill, I could imagine rotating crews to keep staff out of the extreme weather and warming up for time to time," Mills said. "They still want to be safe."
