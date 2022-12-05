CLAY COUNTY — Benjamin Watson, 38, of Excelsior Springs was sentenced in November to a total of 40 years in prison for statutory rape and statutory sodomy in the first degree. Watson was found guilty in a trial this May.
“This man violated the trust of his family and abused those who should have been able to turn to him for love and support. Because of the bravery of the victims who came forward, this defendant has been brought to justice for his heinous crimes,” said Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson in a press release.
A probable cause statement from Excelsior Springs police in 2021 states Watson committed the crimes of forcible rape and sodomy between September 2018 and August 2020, after the victim, a child relative aged 14 or younger at the time, came forward, saying Watson had been raping the victim since the child was in fourth-grade.
According to the probable cause statement, other relatives who are adults came forward during the investigation, saying they too had been victims of Watson.
Victims and family of Watson testified at the sentencing that they had forgiven him for his crimes against their family and that they prayed for him to become a better person.
“This defendant’s actions have caused untold division and chaos within his own family. The fact they have found it in their heart to forgive him for his actions speaks to their character and perseverance despite these terrible crimes. I hope this verdict can allow the family to heal and move forward from this dark chapter,” said Deputy Chief Prosecutor Spencer Curtis.
