CLAY COUNTY — Benjamin Watson, 38, of Excelsior Springs was sentenced in November to a total of 40 years in prison for statutory rape and statutory sodomy in the first degree. Watson was found guilty in a trial this May.

“This man violated the trust of his family and abused those who should have been able to turn to him for love and support. Because of the bravery of the victims who came forward, this defendant has been brought to justice for his heinous crimes,” said Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson in a press release.

