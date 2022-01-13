CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the left lane of southbound I-35 over Bedford Avenue from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13 for expansion joint repair work.

The closure will take place just before the conclusion of morning rush and could potentially have an impact on traffic. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit modot.org/kansascity.