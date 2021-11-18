CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make traffic changes as part of a project to replace the Northeast 53rd Terrace Bridge over Interstate 435 in Clay County.
Crews will close two lanes of northbound and southbound I-435 at NE 53rd Terrace from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, for pavement marking work.
"Traffic will be down to one lane while performing this work, which will potentially have an impact to motorists. Please plan accordingly. All work is weather dependent," states a release.
