Dr. Paul Christo, director of the Multidisciplinary Pain Fellowship Program at Johns Hopkins Hospital and associate professor in the School of Medicine, has been on the frontlines battling the opioid crisis. His message is clear: “We have to make sure that we cut down on those that are manufacturing fentanyl illegally in the United States and also selling it illegally."

This selling of illegal opioids, including fentanyl, has plagued Clay County as well as the rest of the country. One of the more recent incidents came in Smithville in June when police conducted a traffic stop.

"Officers located counterfeit oxy pills in a secret compartment. Those pills turned out to be fentanyl, which we all know is extremely deadly," states a police department release on social media this month.

Since July 2020, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Drug Squad has investigated more than a dozen fentanyl-related overdose deaths, including those of high-school students.

In addition to law enforcement cracking down on illegal selling and manufacturing of the drug that has traditionally been used to manage chronic and severe pain, Christo said, as a nation, we need to "make sure that we educate young adults on the dangers of the use of fentanyl.”

“This is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It can lead to death very quickly by ingesting just a little bit of it,” he said.

Cracking down on these sales and educating the masses, especially school-aged children, is exactly what Clay County Sheriff's Office is trying to do. Since last year, Sheriff Will Akin and deputies with the drug squad have been conducting community education drug summits throughout the county.

"The recent death of an Oak Park High School sophomore who took a fentanyl-laced pill has underscored the reason why we need to keep educating our community about this issue,” Akin said in a previous release in June.

These Community Drug Education Summits represent a portion of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s fentanyl education efforts in 2022.

“Drug Squad members have spoken to students and staff at both public and private high schools, met with numerous community groups and interviewed with local media,” states a release.

How did we get here?

While there are a variety of factors that lead to the current opioid epidemic, Christo said the beginning can be traced back to the 1990s.

“In the mid-1990s, more and more practitioners were using opioids as a first-line agent to reduce pain,” he explained. “And that, unfortunately, led to an increase in the use of opioids for chronic pain and probably increased the use for those who really didn’t need them.”

There were over 70,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017, according to an estimate from the CDC. Based on findings from a new study, over half of those deaths — about 47,000 — are suspected of involving opioids.

A 2022 study from the Stanford–Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis predicts an additional 1.2 million drug overdose deaths in the next decade, with people in the Black community bearing the brunt of the opioid epidemic.

The commission was formed in response to soaring opioid-related morbidity and mortality in the US and Canada over the past 25 years. The commission is supported by Stanford University and brings together diverse Stanford scholars and other leading experts across the USA and Canada, with the goals of understanding the opioid crisis, proposing solutions to the crisis domestically, and attempting to stop its spread internationally.

“COVID-19 impacted the drug supply chain by closing borders on some regions, and it led to the higher death rate,” Christo said. He added that as drugs become more challenging to get, and the potency of overdose goes up.

The DEA issued a rare public alert in September 2021 about counterfeit prescription medications laced with fentanyl. In 2021, the DEA seized more than 20 million counterfeit pills, more than the last two years combined.

“These pills are widely available on social media and ecommerce platforms. Most concerning, the DEA found that 42% of pills seized, or 2 out of every 5, contain a lethal dose of fentanyl,” states a release from Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Way to educate the community

For all these reasons, investigators with the sheriff’s office say its important to be part of fentanyl education efforts.

If you know of a group that would like a presentation on fentanyl dangers, email Clay County Sheriff Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd at sarah.boyd@sheriffclayco.com.

