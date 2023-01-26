Experts encourage winter fire safety

Holt and Kearney fire district crews responded to a residential fire in December that began as a result of an improperly maintained flue. "Regular cleaning of your fireplace and flue are critical to prevention of a flue fire," states a social media post from the Holt district. To put out the fire, crews had to remove bricks from the center of the chimney's outside wall, causing damage to the home's exterior.

CLAY COUNTY — As half of all home heating fires occur between December and February, fire experts from around the region are reminding residents of how to stay safe.

To “put a freeze on winter fires,” the U.S. Fire Administration recommends plugging only one heat-producing appliance like a space heater into an electrical outlet at a time and keeping anything that can burn, such as bedding, curtains and clothing, at least 3 feet away from a heating source like a fireplace, space heater, wood stove or radiator.

Firefighters are seen here breaching a home's chimney in December to extinguish a flue fire.

