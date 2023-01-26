Experts encourage winter fire safety

CLAY COUNTY — As half of all home heating fires occur between December and February, fire experts from around the region are reminding residents of how to stay safe.
To “put a freeze on winter fires,” the U.S. Fire Administration recommends plugging only one heat-producing appliance like a space heater into an electrical outlet at a time and keeping anything that can burn, such as bedding, curtains and clothing, at least 3 feet away from a heating source like a fireplace, space heater, wood stove or radiator.
“Heating equipment is involved in one in every seven reported home fires and one in every five home fire deaths,” states a fact sheet from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Space Heaters
When using a space heater, the Heart of America Metro Fire Chiefs Council also urges turning the heaters off when leaving a room or going to bed, to not run cords under rugs or carpeting, to not use a power strip or extension cord with the heaters, to stop using the heater of the cord or plug gets hot and to only use space heaters on stable and level surfaces.
“Check SaferProducts.gov for recalls,” a safety tip sheet from the council also suggests.
Fireplaces
Northland fire districts are also urging residents to take care when using in-home fireplaces. In December, firefighters from Holt and Kearney fire districts were called to a fire that resulted from a dirty chimney flue.
“Regular cleaning of your fireplace and flue are critical to prevention of a flue fire,” states a Holt district Facebook post that includes photos showing several firefighters tunneling a hole in the outside chimney brick wall to access the space and distinguish the fire.
According to the Kearney fire district, those with in-home fireplaces should have chimneys and vents professionally inspected and cleaned each year.
“Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home or to any nearby buildings,” a release from the district added.
Smithville Fire District Chief Dave Cline also urged caution with disposing of fireplace ashes and urged residents to keep chimney flues clean.
“You’d be amazed the houses that we run in residential areas ... and they have a flue fire and we ask, 'When was the last time this was cleaned?' And they say, ‘I’ve never cleaned it.’ And then we ask, ‘How long have you lived here?’ And they’ll say, ‘15 years.’ It’s really easy for a fire to spread outside the flue and catch the house on fire if it's not properly cleaned,” he told the Courier-Tribune.
Residents also need to remember to open flues before starting a fire as not doing so can fill a home with smoke and creates a fire risk, the chief added.
Heat lamps on farms
Kearney and Smithville fire districts also urge caution when using heat lamps in spaces like barns after Kearney crews responded to a barn fire in December that was started by a heated lamp. The fire caused property damage and killed several small farm animals.
“We have responded to numerous fires in recent years caused by heat lamps. Often the fixture fell and landed on combustible bedding. Most animals will survive overnight temperatures if they are protected from the wind and they have dry bedding. If additional heat is needed, heated mats designed for animals to lay on are much safer options,” states a Smithville fire district social media post.
