Extensive road closures between Kearney, Smithville on Highway 92

CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make traffic changes as part of the Missouri Highway 92 improvement project between Kearney and Smithville that will result in extensive road closures.

Crews closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 92 between Missouri Highway C and Plattsburg Road Tuesday, March 29. The closure will continue until May 26, for culvert replacement, shoulder reconstruction and widening and resurfacing work.

In addition, Missouri Highway A at Highway 92 is also closed for the same period. However, there will be access for residents only.

All work is weather dependent.

"This is all part of a multiphase road widening and safety improvement project. Crews will widen lanes and shoulders along the route, turn lanes will be added and the route will be resurfaced," states a MoDOT release.

MoDOT reported this section of the project is a combination of phases 4 and 5. Phases 1 and 6 are complete. During the project, turn lanes will be added at Highways C and A. MoDOT has detour signs in place.

The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023. For complete details of the project, visit modot.org/route-92-roadway-safety-improvement-project.

"Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing," states the release. "They can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway."