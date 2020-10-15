Fairy Tale Forest needs some pumpkin carving help

LIBERTY — This year’s Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary’s Fairy Tale Forest has been altered to fit with the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Rather than characters along the trail, there will be at least 100 jack-o-lanterns to illuminate the path Oct. 22 to 25. The trail will be open 6 to 9 p.m.

Visitors are still encouraged to dress up for Halloween and there will be a treat bag to take home.

However, before the community can enjoy a carved pumpkin path, the center is seeking volunteers to come help carve the pumpkins for Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 20 and 21. Director Michael Sandy said they have ordered more than 100 pumpkins.

“If people want to donate carved pumpkins they have already done and then come by to carve more, we would be grateful,” he said. “Collin (Edwards, naturalist) or I can also give some lessons or two to teach people to carve quickly and safely. We have had an office call and the staff wants to come out to carve.”

Other Scout troops or school organizations that need some service hours can call and schedule a time too.

“We will need to wear masks,” he said.

To set up a time to volunteer, call 781-8598. The schedule is currently from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Sandy said the other change is the requirement to register for the event.

“We require tickets be purchased before coming out to the sanctuary,” he said.

Tickets are $5 with proceeds benefiting the Nature Sanctuary. Pre-sale tickets are available at mltns.square.site/shop/10.