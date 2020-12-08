First Baptist Church of Kearney

A Kearney Christmas, the church’s Christmas program featuring carols and hymns, will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 13, at the church, located at 303 S. Grove St.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church of Liberty

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. Missouri Highway 291, offers its second weekend of the largest drive-in Christmas light show with musicians, synchronized lights and a message of hope. The shows are 6, 6:45, 7:30, 8:15 and 9. Automated shows will run from 6 to 11 p.m. each night Dec. 14 to 23.

St. James Catholic Church of Liberty

St. James Catholic Church, 309 S Stewart Road, will offer a Mass to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe Feast Day. The feast in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe goes back to the 16th century. The Mass is 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. All are invited, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the celebration this year is limited to the vigil Mass and there will be no feast.

Precious Blood Renewal Center of Liberty

Precious Blood Renewal Center of Liberty, 2120 St. Gaspar Way, offers on online Advent mediation titled “Finding Hope in Uncertainty.” There is scripture, spoken word and song to guide viewers on the Nativity journey of Mary and Joseph. This is a free video on-demand event available throughout the month of December. Find the video at pbrenewalcenter.org/events/advent-meditation-finding-hope-in-uncertainty/.

Hosanna Lutheran Church of Liberty

Pastor Mike Kern offers drive-thru Communion each Sunday from 10:30 to 11:15 at the church, 2800 N. Church Road. Participants can pull up by the kitchen door and he will bring it out to one’s vehicle while wearing a mask. If the line is not long, Kern will also visit with those participating. For more details, visit hosannatogether.org.

Journey Church of Liberty

Journey Outreach at Journey Church, 1021 Brown St., continues its partnership with Harvesters food network to serve the community with a mobile food pantry. This takes place the third Saturday of the month at the church. Volunteers must be 14 years of age or older. For details, call 368-1540.

Liberty Christian Fellowship

Liberty Christian Fellowship, 1815 W. Liberty Drive, is sponsoring a sock drive to support In As Much Ministries. Socks will be collected in the LCF south parking lot on Sunday, Dec. 6, during each service. Collection time is 8 a.m. to noon.

First Christian Church of Smithville

First Christian Church is contributing gifts to students in need at Smithville High School. A list of desired gifts can be found at signupgenius.com/go/60b0d48acaa29a6fa7-smithville.

The church is also collecting donations of shelf-stable food items for pantry Christmas bags. Donations of stuffing mix, instant mashed potatoes, canned fruit, pork and beans and beef ramen noodles are requested. The church is located at 201 N. Bridge St. For more details on church news or events, visit smithvillefcc.org.