Community Covenant Church of Kearney

A men’s prayer breakfast from Community Covenant Church meets the first Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Kearney VFW Hall, 301 W. Washington St.

A church walking group meets at the church for a walk at 9 a.m. each Saturday. For more church event details, visit kearneycovenant.com.

Hosanna Lutheran Church of Liberty

Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2800 N. Church Road, invites the community to their Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, online at hosannatogether.org/blue. This service on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, is intended for those struggling to enjoy the holidays because of grief, loss, depression, loneliness or anxiety. This service is held to acknowledge those feelings, share them with God and give participants a word of hope.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church of Liberty

While the live shows have ended, the automated Christmas light shows will run from 6 to 11 p.m. each night through Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the church, 1600 N. Missouri Highway 291. Visitors should enter from the highway and 96th Street entrance.

Liberty Christian Church

Johnny’s Café, featuring a hot meal to those in need, is offered via curbside pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 427 E. Kansas St.

Journey Church of Liberty

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Journey Church of Liberty, 1021 Brown St., offers its monthly Harvesters food distribution. The giveaway begins at 7:15 a.m. A Christmas ham and a stocking filled with various items and a Harvester’s food box will be given.

St. James Catholic Church of Liberty

The church pastors at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, will offer a blessing of the baby Jesus next weekend. Those interested can bring their baby Jesus figures from home Nativity scenes to Mass next weekend or to a drive-by blessing in from the church from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. The blessing of the baby Jesus was a tradition instituted by St. John Paul II.

First Christian Church of Smithville

A Zoom book group of First Christian in Smithville will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, to discuss this month’s book selection, “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham. To learn how to participate, call 532-0773.

Children of the church are working to put together a Christmas pageant video that will be shared during worship on Sunday, Dec. 20. For details, contact Meagan Jacoby at (660) 909-1718.

This Sunday also marks the fourth Sunday of Advent. Socially distant Christmas caroling will begin at 2 p.m. The church is located at 201 N. Bridge St.

The church rented out a movie theater at the AMC Barry Woods location so families can watch a Christmas movie in a socially distanced environment. Movies will be screened Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22 and 23. Only 20 people are allowed each night. To sign up, contact the Rev. Lara Blackwood Pickrel at the church at 532-0773.