First Christian Church of Kearney

Quilting at the church is offered every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the church, 2151 S. Jefferson St.

First Christian Church of Smithville

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, church worship services are online only. Services begin at 10:28 a.m. Sundays on the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/smithvillefcc.

The church offers online Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday nights at zoom.us/J/310239852.

The church food pantry is open to those in need via drive-up or walk-up service from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the church, 201 N. Bridge St. For those wanting to help, donations of needed items can be left in the blessings box outside the church. Needed pantry items include Jello, pudding packets and Hamburger Helper. For more church news, visit smithvillefcc.org.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church of Liberty

While the live shows have ended, the automated light shows will run from 6 to 11 p.m. each night from Dec. 14 to 24 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. Highway 291. Enter from the highway and 96th Street entrance.