First Baptist Church of Kearney

A Kearney Christmas, the church’s Christmas program featuring carols and hymns, will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 13.

Hosanna Lutheran Church of Liberty

Pastor Mike Kern offers drive-thru Communion each Sunday from 10:30 to 11:15. Participants can pull up by the kitchen door and he will bring it out to one’s vehicle while wearing a mask. If the line is not long, Kern will also visit with those participating. For more details, visit hosannatogether.org.

Journey Church of Liberty

Journey Outreach at Journey Church, 1021 Brown St., continues its partnership with Harvesters food network to serve the community with a mobile food pantry. This takes place the third Saturday of the month at the church. Volunteers must be 14 years of age or older. For details, call 368-1540.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church of Liberty

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. U.S. Highway 291, offers two weekends of the largest drive-in Christmas light show with musicians, synchronized lights and a message of hope. The shows are 6, 6:45, 7:30, 8:15 and 9 p.m. Automated shows will run from 6 to 11 p.m. each night, Dec. 14 to 23.

Liberty Christian Fellowship

Liberty Christian Fellowship, 1815 W. Liberty Drive., is sponsoring a sock drive to support In As Much Ministries. Socks will be collected in the LCF south parking lot on Sunday, Dec. 6, during each service. The collection time is 8 a.m. to noon.

First Christian Church of Smithville

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, church is going back to virtual services only. For more information, email lara@smithvillefcc.org.

The church is also helping contribute gifts to students in need at the local high school. A list of desired gifts can be found at signupgenius.com/go/60b0d48acaa29a6fa7-smithville.

The church is also collecting donations of shelf-stable food items for pantry Christmas bags. Donations of stuffing mix, instant mashed potatoes, canned fruit, pork and beans and beef ramen noodles are requested. The church is located at 201 N. Bridge St. For more details on church news or events, visit smithvillefcc.org.