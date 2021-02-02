First Baptist Church of Kearney

Starting Monday, Feb. 8, the church will offer Women’s Bible Study Monday through Thursdays. Visit the church website, kearneyfbc.com, for more details.

The men’s annual Tool Time Chili Cookoff will be Feb. 28.

Men’s Bible Study starts at 7 p.m. March 4, at The Falls, 22610 Missouri Highway 92.

Grace Episcopal Church of Liberty

The church, located at 520 S. Missouri Highway 291 opened a free food pantry called Grace’s Little Grocery. The pantry at the back of the church welcomes those needing help with an immediate food need to take what they need. Those who want to donate may do so as well, dropping off dry and canned goods at their convenience.

St. James Catholic Church of Liberty

The St. James Prison Ministry is collecting used Catholic Bibles. They will be taken to Clay County Detention Center for detainees requesting a Bible. To donate, take paperback or soft covers to the former church Narthex, 309 S. Stewart Road, and put them on the cart labeled “Bibles.” The Narthex is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If the Latin words “Nihil Obstat” and “Imprimatur” are visible on the first few pages, this means there’s nothing objectionable to the faith in the work.

Hosanna Lutheran Church of Liberty

Hosanna Lutheran Church’s Illustrated Ministry put together Scripture, discussion questions, an activity and a coloring sheet to go deeper into study each week this Epiphany. Resources are fitting for both kids and adults who find coloring meditative. Download a free copy each week at hosannatogether.org/coloring.

Precious Blood Renewal Center of Liberty

The Praying for Healing ecumenical service will be 7 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. This is a live Zoom event on World Day of the Sick. This year’s event will be an interfaith prayer service including leadership from Ron Will from Precious Blood Renewal Center and Rob Carr, a minister in the Disciples of Christ Church. Register at pbrenewalcenter.org/events/praying-for-healing-an-ecumenical-service/.

First Christian Church of Smithville

Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, via Zoom. The club is reading Kristin Hannah’s “The Nightingale.” For more information, email lara@smithvillefcc.org.