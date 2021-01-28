First Baptist Church of Kearney
Wednesday evening church events are back at the church, 303 S. Grove St. in Kearney. At 6 p.m. is Pastor’s Bible Study, teaching “How to Interpret the Bible.” Awanas meet at 6:15 p.m. as does Youth Group.
Special winter Bible study is Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 30 and 31. A meal with COVID-19 safety precautions will be at 5:30 p.m. followed by teachings at 6 p.m. Saturday. Teachings will continue during all three worship services Sunday.
Precious Blood Renewal Center of Liberty
A mini retreat via Zoom exploring the gospel of Mark will be either 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, or 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 13. Learn more at pbrenewalcenter.org/events/the-jesus-marks-gospel-reveals-saturday-morning.
Smithville First Christian Church
The church’s book club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Discussion will be on Kristin Hannah’s “The Nightingale.” For Zoom login details or other church news, call the church at 532-0773 or visit smithvillefcc.org.
Drop-in prayer time runs from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the church. Attendees must wear a mask and are limited to five people in the sanctuary at a time for social distancing protocols. Call ahead to make sure there is space.
The church is in Phase 1 of its coronavirus recovery plan. This phase allows groups of 10 or fewer people to use church facilities if the group schedules time with the church office. Group members must wear a mask at all times in the building, practice nonphysical greetings, maintain physical distancing of 6 feet from one another and clean surfaces when they are finished meeting. For more information, contact the Rev. Lara Blackwood Pickrel at lara@smithvillefcc.org.
The church seeks items to help fill its food pantry shelves. Current needs include pudding, Jello and Hamburger Helper. Items can donated in person from 9 to 11 .am. weekdays or be left in the outdoors blessings box at the church.
The church is also accepting letters of encouragement and kindness for its homebound congregation members. For a list of homebound members and addresses, call the church.
