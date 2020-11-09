First Baptist Church of Kearney

Men's Fellowship Breakfast has returned. Men will meet for breakfast and fellowship at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at The Falls, 22610 Missouri Highway 92.

Church basic training, where people can learn more about the church, will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the church, 303 S. Grove St.

A Kearney Christmas, the church's Christmas program featuring carols and hymns, will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 13.

Liberty Christian Church

Liberty Christian Church, 427 E. Kansas St., is continuing to offer Johnny’s Café despite the current pandemic. The meal is a free, restaurant-style lunch and will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 to anyone in need of a hot meal. The monthly event is being offered curbside, pick-up only. For more details, call 781-3621.

Journey Church of Liberty

Journey Church, 1021 S. Brown St., continues its contributions to Operation Christmas Child this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15, church leadership is asking families, small groups and individuals to pack as many boxes as possible. Those participating will need to drop them off at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church during collection week Monday to Monday, Nov. 16 to 23, at 1600 U.S. Highway 291.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. U.S. Highway 291, continues collecting shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child through Sunday, Nov. 15. The church’s goal is 1,800 Operation Christmas Child boxes this year. For details on how to participate, contact the church at 781-5959.