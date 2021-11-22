First Baptist of Kearney

On Sunday, Nov. 14, First Baptist Church of Kearney dedicated what they’re referring to as “The Yardley Stairway.” The project was named in memory of one of the church’s faithful long-time members, Bill Yardley, according to a church release.

After the third morning worship service, the church gathered outside the front of the building where Yardley was fondly remembered, a prayer of dedication was offered and a watercolor print by Kim Smith of the front of the church highlighting the stairway was given to Yardley’s wife, Joyce Yardley. The Yardley’s daughter, Kim, and her husband, Todd Lamanske, as well as other family members and friends were recognized as part of the dedication.

The Yardley Stairway was paid for by memorial donations given in Bill Yardley’s honor. Yardley was a greeter at First Baptist Church for many years, going out of his way to make guests and members alike always feel welcome. The stairway was dedicated in his honor for the symbolism it offers of leading people into the church.

Second Baptist of Liberty

An Ångström Brass concert will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 in the Second Baptist Sanctuary, 300 E. Kansas St. All are invited. Reservations are requested. Ticket information can be found at facebook.com/events/648973629404540/.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, the church moves to a new worship schedule with a 9 a.m. worship, 10 a.m. Bible study and community groups and an 11 a.m. worship.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Giving Machine, a “vending machine” that works in “reverse” by giving users an opportunity to purchase a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities, will open Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Crown Center Square in Kansas City. It will remain open through Jan. 2.

Nonprofit beneficiaries this year include: CWS Global, UNHCR, Hope Faith, Hope House Operation Breakthrough and The Don Bosco Centers

Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has churches in Liberty, Kearney and Smithville, provide an instant act of service for people looking to help those in their community and around the world. Visitors can make donations by purchasing items ranging in price from $5 to $300. Items range from staples such as clothing, hygiene items, meals and school supplies to livestock and life-saving medicine. Donations can also be made at lighttheworld.org/give for those not able to come to the machines in person. All donations go directly to the participating charities.

Grace Community of Smithville

Grace Community Church is encouraging other churches and organizations to collect and donate new toys for families in need at Christmas.

Financial donations are also appreciated. Drop off the collected toys at Grace Community Church, 1520 E. Main St. in Smithville. An arrangement for pick-up can also take place with a phone call to 532-3737.

The donation deadline is Dec. 7. To mail a check donation to the church, send it to P.O. Box 807, Smithville, MO 64089.