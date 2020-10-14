First Baptist Church of Kearney
Worship services have returned to the church at 8, 9 and 10 a.m. on Sundays at 303 S. Grove St. Social distancing and masks are required.
There will be a ladies’ event called “Count Your Blessings” on Nov. 1. More details will be published as they become available.
Men’s fellowship breakfast is back after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 14, at The Falls, 22610 Missouri Highway 92.
For more information on upcoming church events, visit kearneyfbc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.