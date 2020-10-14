First Baptist Church of Kearney

Worship services have returned to the church at 8, 9 and 10 a.m. on Sundays at 303 S. Grove St. Social distancing and masks are required.

There will be a ladies’ event called “Count Your Blessings” on Nov. 1. More details will be published as they become available.

Men’s fellowship breakfast is back after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 14, at The Falls, 22610 Missouri Highway 92.

For more information on upcoming church events, visit kearneyfbc.com.