A massive law enforcement presence including Gladstone police, the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Kansas City police, Missouri Highway patrol and other first responders were on scene Friday, March 10, in the area of Englewood Road and Broadway in Gladstone. A body, yet to be identified, was recovered from a pond located behind the parking lot where law enforcement had set up command post.
GLADSTONE – A relative said a body that was recovered from a Gladstone pond Friday, March 10, matches the description of missing teen Jayden Robker. The relative made the announcement in a Facebook group dedicated to searching for the missing 13-year-old, who lived a short distance from the area near the pond.
Robker was last seen Feb. 2 in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City. Kansas City police described him as a Black male with brown hair, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 127 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie, grey sweatpants, black tennis shoes and riding a skateboard. At the time of his disappearance, relatives said he was on his way to sell Pokémon cards.
The FBI offered a $5,000 reward for information relating to Robker's disappearance.
As of 3:15 p.m. Friday, investigators continued to search the pond and surrounding wooded area near the intersection of North Central Street and Englewood Road in Gladstone for evidence. Investigators could be seen on the banks of the pond along with an investigator in the water.
Gladstone police, the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Kansas City police, Missouri Highway patrol and other first responders had been on scene all morning, combing the area for evidence and helping to recover the body located in the pond.
The body, yet to be publicly identified by Gladstone police, was removed and transported from the scene in a white medical examiner’s van. Investigators did not speak to reporters at the scene, but released a statement after 11 a.m. Friday stating a death investigation is being conducted.
“We are being assisted by elements of the Kansas City Police Department due to the proximity of our shared border,” states the Friday morning release from Gladstone Police’s Capt. Karl Burris. “…We do not anticipate any further information being released today.”
