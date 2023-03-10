GLADSTONE – A relative said a body that was recovered from a Gladstone pond Friday, March 10, matches the description of missing teen Jayden Robker. The relative made the announcement in a Facebook group dedicated to searching for the missing 13-year-old, who lived a short distance from the area near the pond.

Robker was last seen Feb. 2 in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City. Kansas City police described him as a Black male with brown hair, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 127 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie, grey sweatpants, black tennis shoes and riding a skateboard. At the time of his disappearance, relatives said he was on his way to sell Pokémon cards.

A massive law enforcement presence including Gladstone police, the FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Kansas City police, Missouri Highway patrol and other first responders were on scene Friday, March 10, in the area of Englewood Road and Broadway in Gladstone. A body, yet to be identified, was recovered from a pond located behind the parking lot where law enforcement had set up command post.
After the body was recovered from the pond area, police continued to search for evidence in nearby grassy and wooded area in a lined pattern.

