Family seeks justice for slain sister

CLAY COUNTY —The family of Alesha J. Reade of Independence, whose remains were found in rural Clay County this month, want the public to come forward with any information that may help investigators solve the homicide case and bring closure to Reade’s loved ones, who are trying to figure out how Reade ended up in Clay County.

“It’s consumed us, it’s pretty much all we can think about. … We are just trying to piece it all together and figure out why she would be in that area,” said Melissa Reade of her sister-in-law Alesha, 45.

Alesha, according to Independence police, was last seen Feb. 9 in an area around the Fav Trip gas station off 23rd Street. She was reported missing Feb. 11 after loved ones who had regular contact with her could not reach her. Alesha’s remains were identified by investigators after a passerby discovered human remains while walking in the area near Cameron and Easley roads in Clay County, said Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Robert Hays.

While her sister-in-law did not always make the right choices, Melissa said Alesha was a good person and did not deserve what happened to her.

“Alesha lived a hard life, she had her demons. She was an addict, an active addict, but she was a good person. She’d give you the shirt off her back and give you her last dollar,” said the family’s spokesperson who, along with other loved ones, have spent days hanging fliers about Alesha’s disappearance throughout the Kansas City metro area in hopes of encouraging someone with information to come forward. “… She wasn’t just a drug addict. She was a mother, a daughter, a grandmother, a sister. She had a family, she was loved.”

In a previous statement, Sheriff Will Akin told the Courier-Tribune the investigation is ongoing and that, “We hope to bring justice as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 407-3723 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

“The not knowing is hard,” said Melissa, adding Alesha’s mother, a woman in her 70s in poor health, is taking her daughter’s death the hardest.

“It’s killing her. She can’t sleep, it’s hard for her to eat. She’s not feeling well. I would hate, God forbid, for something to happen to her and us not have answers yet,” said the sister-in-law. “I want to bring her peace.”