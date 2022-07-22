KEARNEY — A mother and son who used to live in Kearney are suing the Kearney School District and Durham School Services, the district’s school bus company, in federal court on behalf of their family for racial harassment and breach of contract.

In the suit, filed earlier this week with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, mother Tiffaney Whitt and her adult child Jeremiah Parker, on behalf of the other Whitt children that are minors, contend the family “almost immediately” began to encounter racial harassment upon moving to Kearney in 2020. The suit further contends Parker and the other children suffered continued racial harassment in schools, on school property and the school bus while in the school district, which included the 2020-21 school year.

The suit comes a year after the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation after Whitt filed a complaint.

Complaints in the federal suit

“From approximately August of 2020 through approximately April of 2021, the plaintiffs were constantly harassed on defendants’ buses by students calling them “n*****r,” and asking questions like “Do you eat chicken and watermelon?” The driver overheard the racial harassment regularly and never did anything to stop it,” states the legal complaint.

In a released statement through her legal counsel, Whitt said she wouldn’t wish the experiences her family endured in the school district on anyone.

“I moved to the area because the home provided the space I needed for my family and I heard great things about the school district. As an educator in a neighboring school district, I thought I was providing my boys with a better educational experience. I never thought in 2020 that we would still be dealing with racism in schools,” she said. “My boys have never been called the N word or threatened until we moved to Kearney. My family was attacked on the school bus and on the school premises from the time we moved in until the time we left.”

The suit outlines more than five racial harassment incidents where the children were either allegedly called “n****r” or another derogatory term by students or were treated differently than their peers by school staff. These incidents include a time in May of 2021 when the family contends one of the sons was unfairly accused of sexual harassment of a female student and was to be suspended.

“In May of 2021, Plaintiff NP was working on a junior high school group project that another student wrote the word ‘n****r’ on. The plaintiff walked out of the classroom. Defendant school district had actual knowledge of the event, but no action was taken. In the following days, Plaintiff NP was being called ‘n****r” and a ‘snitch’ during class, causing him to again walk out of the classroom. He was taken into the administrator’s office so that he could ‘calm down.’ Plaintiff’s mother discussed with the administrator the defendant district’s duty to intervene and follow the Code of Conduct,” reads the suit. “A week later, defendant’s administrator contacted plaintiff’s mother and accused Plaintiff NP of sexual harassment. Administrators had pulled plaintiff into a room as soon as he entered the school without explaining why. Plaintiff’s mother went to the school to find out what was happening and defendant’s administrator said that a female student had accused her son of harassment and that if he took plaintiff’s side in the matter, he would face backlash from the community.”

In a previous interview with the Courier-Tribune, Whitt said after her son was accused of inappropriately touching a female student on school grounds, she communicated with an administrator and requested to see security footage of the alleged incident. She said the video showed no conduct that could be construed as sexual harassment and further showed school staff doing nothing to correct actions of other students.

“Plaintiff’s mother defended her son’s conduct and objected to the suspension and informed the administrator that it was obviously retaliatory behavior for her son’s report of racial harassment. Defendant’s administrator told her to lower her voice and threatened to call the police,” reads the lawsuit.

After being accused of sexual harassment, Whitt told the CT her son received a death threat via Snapchat.

“If I see you I am going to kill u for touching get it’s a group of (us) who going to pull and take u like they did Emmett Till,” stated the Snapchat message.

While the school district opened its own investigation into the matter, Whitt also contacted Kearney police about the social media threat. Kearney police opened an investigation but as of the fall of 2021, did not have a suspect or make an arrest.

Other lawsuit & complaints

This recent lawsuit is not the first against the district, or the first series of racial discrimination complaints lodged against it that resulted in a family pulling students from school.

Earlier this year, a different lawsuit was filed in Clay County Circuit Court and stems from incidents Kearney school officials say they were made aware of in 2019. The allegations were also filed by the family of the student as a discrimination complaint in 2020 with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. In the suit, a Black male student and his family state the unidentified student was subject to repeated harassment and discrimination when he was in high school.

According to the human rights commission complaint filed by the student’s mother, this harassment and discrimination included the Black male student being called “the N word” multiple times and comments made to him that included “You’re literal scum on earth” and “I hope to see your Black a** in a tree, Alabama windchime-style.”

This lawsuit contends harassment went on for months.

Other examples of discrimination provided by the family in court documents include the plaintiff’s being on the swim team while in Kearney and being told by white swimmers on the team he needed to shave his hair short and dye it blonde and that swimmers made comments like “swim n***** swim.” The lawsuit claims other incidents occurred, like when two white male students sent him pictures of themselves posing with the Confederate flag and messages such as “Heritage, but mostly hate brotha;” Instagram messages such as “This is white town n***a boy” that ultimately had district administrators refer the family to police; and statements from white female students that threatened the student such as, “I will have all the whites in Kearney beat you’re a**.”

The student’s family claims school administrators were aware of the discrimination and failed to take action to effectively protect the student and “tacitly condoned and tolerated the racial harassment.”

The lawsuit also claims the boy’s younger sister was harassed and discriminated against while in Kearney Junior High. Incidents include the female child being called the “N word” repeatedly and in front of other students, her class and district administration.

“Plaintiff K.W.’s sister reported the conduct to a teacher and a principal. The defendant’s administration told her that it would be dealt with at a future date because the student had a football game and his dad was a coach,” states the lawsuit.

After the county suit was filed, School District Communications Director Ray Weikal told the CT while he could not comment on ongoing litigation, the district has a job to ensure every child can learn in an environment free from racism, sexism, bullying and any other form of harassment or discrimination and actively works toward that.

As a result of the incidents in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, the family’s attorney, Dan Curry, in a previous interview, told reporters the plaintiff transferred to a different school district, thrived and graduated. Curry is also representing Parker and Whitt in their suit, which also refers to incidents from this case as background to illustrate repeated patterns of discrimination in Kearney schools.

“We tried to make it work. I spoke with the superintendent, assistant superintendent, building principals and assistant principals to bring awareness to the problems with racism and racial discrimination against students of color and no one wanted to listen nor make the changes to provide a quality educational experience for all students,” said Whitt in her released statement this week about her family’s lawsuit.

After complaints were made

According to the state department of education, KSD’s student population is nearly 92% white and only about 1% Black. According to U.S. Census data, nearly 90% of the city’s population is white alone while .3% reported being Black or African American with no other race reported.

After the Department of Civil Rights complaint was filed by Whitt, the CT spoke with Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue about the state of race relations in the city and school district, which has boundaries outside Kearney city limits.

Pogue, who is a white male raised in Kearney and went to Kearney schools, said complaints such as these are “disheartening” and that he knows not all residents agree with, condone or would commit such behavior. He knows Kearney can, should and is striving to do better, he said.

“We implemented a city SPIRIT program ourselves working with the department of justice. I’ve worked with city staff, I’ve worked with residents and local business owners,” he said in the fall, adding efforts have included question-and-answer sessions on topics in the city such as race. “… I agree it’s going to take more than just the school district to solve the concerns, it’s going to take the community as a whole.”

After the county suit was filed, outgoing Interim Kearney Superintendent Todd White wrote a letter to district families, saying work to end systemic racism isn’t done and must continue.

“This work is urgent and important. The job of a community is to prepare its students to become productive members of society who are capable of reaching success in numerous ways. Anything that gets in our way of achieving this desired outcome is simply unacceptable,” he wrote.

While White did not directly mention the lawsuit in the letter, he noted in 2019 there were racist incidents that “reminded our Bulldog family that our work to eradicate discrimination and harassment must continue.”

He went on to note efforts by the district in recent years under then-Superintendent Bill Nicely and then-school board President Mark Kelly that were started in an effort to improve diversity, equity and inclusion. These efforts included formation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, student-lead Kearney Inclusion ‘N Diversity club, a support agreement with the Kansas City chapter of the NAACP, the school SPIRIT program that brought together students to discuss issues including race and facilitating a “student-only conversation about race and equity” with Jamie Grayson, founder of People of All Colors Succeed.

“The work that you have begun is noteworthy, important and incomplete. I encourage you to continue this most important work,” wrote White.

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment on pending litigation. However, KSD remains committed to providing a safe learning environment free of discrimination for all of its students," Weikal said in a released statement about the federal court filing.

Whitt said she joined the school's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee after several unresolved incidents involving racism with her children.

“I thought to myself, ‘I'm in the educational field, so I can help shed light and make things better.’ I was wrong. After the first meeting, I realized that these people didn't want change. They were comfortable with the fact that they didn't provide all students with an inclusive educational experience. It was like talking to a wall,” she said.

Whitt previously told the CT she feels Kearney is all talk and no action when it comes to making positive and needed changes and that the city is full of racists. After constant incidents involving other students calling her children the “N word” and “threatening to kill them like Emmitt Till and hang them from a tree,” she said it was time for her family to leave the city.

“We were terrified and had no one to turn to for help. No one should ever feel this way and no child should ever go to school and feel unsafe. Schools should provide safety and security for all children. Kearney School District has proven that they are not a place for “all” students.